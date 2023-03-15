MORE than 4500 tickets have been sold for the Penrith Panthers and West Tigers game in Bathurst.
The seating in the grandstand and corporate box have completely sold out, so my advice is to get in fast if you want to be part of the action on Saturday, April 29.
Each year the Panthers team conducts a range of community engagement activities such as a coaching clinic, which is great for the development of grassroots rugby league in regional areas.
The social benefits from this activity contribute strongly to an inclusive sporting community.
The Play Like a Panther Super Clinic, brought to you by Westfund Health Insurance, will be held from 4pm to 5.30pm on Thursday, April 27 at George Park.
The clinic will be open to children aged from five to 13 to learn rugby league skills and drills. All participants must register to be involved.
For more information, visit bathurstnrl.com.au
HARMONY Week will be celebrated from March 20 to 26.
Together with The Neighbourhood Centre, council would like to invite the community and early childhood services to celebrate Harmony Week at the library on Wednesday, March 22 from 10.30am to 11.30am.
The celebration is a free event and will include Baby Rhyme Time, music, multicultural food and the launch of a local educational resource video for early childhood services.
For more information, please call council on 6333 6523.
THE Sustainable Living Expo will run from 8am to noon on March 25 and will feature a range of exhibitions, market stalls and the popular Australian Wildlife Display.
This year's special guest will be Grant Denyer, who will host a sustainability quiz and engage in a panel discussion with local sustainability experts.
The expo will be held at Bathurst Showground and entry will be by gold coin donation.
For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
Applications are still open for anyone wishing to be an exhibitor or to hold a market stall or a second-hand stall.
To apply, visit council's website.
