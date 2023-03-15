Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Don't leave it too long to secure a place in the crowd at the big league | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
March 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai considers his options during his team's win over the Newcastle Knights in Bathurst last year. Picture by Chris Seabrook

MORE than 4500 tickets have been sold for the Penrith Panthers and West Tigers game in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.