Fifteen masters of their craft will help showcase more than 75 brands of beer and cider at the upcoming fifth Beers to the Bush festival.
The festival creator, Tim Smith, runs the popular Monkey Bar on Wingewarra Street, which is one of the top 10 venues for beer on tap west of Sydney and he said the event brings beer lovers from all over together to experience the brands close to home.
"Most of the brewers are coming from out of town such as Orange, Bathurst, Mudgee, Armidale, northern coast, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Tasmania. The list is long when it comes to the brands they're bringing in," Mr Smith said.
A huge crowd attended last year's festival at Macquarie Lion's Park, where it will be held again on March 25 and among the brewers excited to get here is Grace Fowler of Reckless Brewing Co, a start-up brewery based in Bathurst.
Her brand, crafted by an all-female team of best mates, formally launched only six months ago and already gaining popularity is the Helen Reddy XPA, their tribute to the late multiple Grammy Award winner which they launched for the International Women's Day celebrated on March 8.
About 25 women are working at the Bathurst brewery, including Ms Wilson and Ms Fowler, and on festival day, which starts from 1pm, their range of concoctions on offer include fruity blends of pale ales with catchy names made from locally grown barley and hops.
Ms Fowler said they want to be known as "the beer made in Bathurst" and bringing them to "neighbour Dubbo" has become "a special place in our hearts for being the best beer festival we go to".
When they first joined the festival last year, Ms Fowler said "it was super friendly and lots of people [tried our beer] so the atmosphere was really fun and awesome."
Tickets to the Beers to the Bush Festival on Saturday, March 25, from 1-7pm are available at 123Tix by clicking here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
