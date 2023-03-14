JAKE Davis has fond memories of the time he spent running up and down the grass at the Bathurst Showground to cheer on horses in the Gold Crown Carnival, but now he's making new memories.
That kid who loved to watch racing has grown up to be one of those doing the racing himself.
On Wednesday night the trainer-driver, who is based at Browns Creek, will have his first drive at the 2023 Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival.
It's a prospect that excites him.
"I remember watching the racing at the showground like it was yesterday. I remember being there watching with the likes of Kellie Munro, Doug Hewitt, all the Siejkas, we were all kids back then growing up, running up and down the grass.
"Like March has always been very eventful - it's my birthday month and Gold Crown month, my birthday always falls around Gold Crown finals time.
"I had my 18th birthday where my Dad won a consolation on Studleigh Matilda, so that was a big one. It's always been a good time of year and I always look forward to it."
Davis' first drive of this year's carnival will be in heat six of the Gold Tiara series for two-year-old fillies aboard Celebrity Cruise. She'll go from barrier three.
She's improved through a series of six trials and while Davis admits the Auckland Reactor x Studleigh Matilda filly probably isn't one of the top prospects - she's a $21 chance in her heat - he still thinks she could pick up a win over the course of the 11-day carnival.
"We bred her, it's my sister's broodmare and me and my brother work with her when we breed them," he said.
"So we bred her, reared her up and broke her in. She's going to have her first start in the tiara heats.
"We're pretty happy with her, she just needed those trials. She had a trial there where she broke just coming out of the gate, that was a fortnight ago.
"So we trialled her last Monday and we're really happy with how she trialled. She made a little error at the start but then she went really well and got home really good.
"Come crown time, if they do something wrong they can be put out of the draw or even be stood down for a couple of starts, so we thought we'd give her those trials then start her in the heats just to be sure.
"She's more there for the experience, she's not the nicest filly going around, but it's a carnival that if you don't do well enough in the heats to make the final, there's still the bronze, silver and gold consolations and we feel like she can probably knock one of them off."
Though Davis has never featured in one of the carnival's major finals, he does know first-hand that winning or placing in a consolation is something to be pleased about.
"You need a bit of luck in the heats, but after the heats, no matter where you end up, you can still pick up a bit of money," he said.
"I won a silver consolation with Rainbow Titan two years ago and last year I came second in the [tiara] gold consolation with Studleigh Starlite."
Davis will also drive for his father-trainer Leigh aboard Turbo Tommy in heat four of the Honouree Stakes on Wednesday night.
That race carries special meaning as this year the Davis family has been named the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival honourees.
It is an annual honour given to those who have made significant contributions to the harness racing industry.
"I think it's great that they made our family the honourees, it's a bloody honour, but more so for Ray [grandfather], he's done a lot. He sacrificed and did a lot a long time ago to help us have the success we've had today," Davis said.
"We're in it every year, the Gold Crown is a good time of year, we love doing it, and being honourees is just that added bonus I suppose.
"I'm still coming throughout it and I love it, but Dad and Ray and Brett, they've done it, geeze Ray has done it for 60 years and Dad and Brett have done it for 40 years - I think being in the game for that long, they were due to be put on that list," he added with a chuckle.
The first race of the carnival will be held on Wednesday night at 5.18pm at the Bathurst Paceway.
For those that do well in the heats of the Gold Tiara and Honouree Stakes, a spot in the finals night on March 25 awaits.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.