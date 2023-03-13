THREE people have been injured following a crash at the intersection of Brilliant and Havannah streets this morning.
Ambulance, fire crews and police were all called to the scene at 8am following reports two cars, believed to be two sedans, had collided.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics had responded to the crash at about 8am to treat three patients following the collision.
"Paramedics treated a woman in her 80s for a facial injury, a woman in her 60s for a facial injury and a man in his 50s for a leg injury," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said only brief details were available as the incident was ongoing, but was able to confirm one patient had been transported via road ambulance to Bathurst Base Hospital, and the other two did not require hospitalisation.
No further information on the patient that was transported is available at this time.
The intersection has been the site of a number of serious crashes in recent times.
Back in early October 2022, a man was airlifted from the scene following a three-car collision.
The 32-year-old was flown to Westmead Hospital in the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter after he was suspected of suffering pelvic and leg injuries due to being trapped in a vehicle for a period of time.
