TEAS, smoothies and smiles are what's on the menu for customers every time they enter Lavish Nutrition Bathurst on Howick Street.
After eighteen months in business, Lavish Nutrition has seen immense growth, and now offers over 70 different cold tea options, and both cold and warm smoothie flavours.
With the growth of the business, owner Robyn Wray has also experienced growth in the positivity and love that she holds for the Lavish community.
"It's amazing, I love it," she said.
"Everyday is a new day, and everyday I get to meet amazing people with their own journeys."
Having the ability to hear the stories of her customers, and getting to know them on a more personal level has allowed Ms Wray to develop a sense of community within her store, and beyond.
Ms Wray sponsors local sporting teams, always tries her utmost to be a part of community fundraisers and charities, and even has partnerships with local disability services.
These partnerships have proven invaluable to Ms Wray and Lavish Nutrition.
One client from these services works a few hours a week in the store.
"She is an incredible worker in the business," Ms Wray said.
Another client works in the store to assist in the preparation of packaging.
"I have another girl that comes in and she puts the stickers on the cups, and she loves it," Ms Wray said.
As well as having a multitude of community connections, Ms Wray has also established professional partnerships with other small businesses in town.
"We have a partnership with three local gyms, so if members show their gym sign-in cards to me they get money off their purchase," she said.
"That's to support the cross pollination and promotion, so I promote those gyms to my customers and then the gyms promote me."
Ms Wray also promotes connections and relationships through a photo wall on display in her shop.
This wall exhibits photographs of loyal customers enjoying a beverage of their choosing, along with an encouraging phrase reminding people to find the positives in each day.
"It's about being a community and helping people feel like they are a part of something," she said.
As well as ensuring a sense of togetherness in the community, Ms Wray is also helping to raise awareness for an endangered local butterfly species.
The Purple Copper Butterfly tea was created as a means to bring attention towards the butterfly species, which is only found in the Central Tablelands of NSW.
It is the hope that community awareness and involvement will assist in the recovery effort for the butterfly, which also acts as a prominent symbol in the Bathurst Regional Council emblem.
Ms Wray said she can attribute her success in business to her positive attitude and willingness to get to know her customers and to treat them all as individuals.
And, the proof is in the smoothie for Ms Wray.
"I've got so many people coming in and saying 'don't you ever shut, we want you here forever,'" she said.
