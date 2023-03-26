IN AUGUST 2022, life for the McFarlane family changed forever.
After a routine doctors appointment to investigate the cause of odd bruising on her legs, four-year-old Eliza McFarlane was diagnosed with cancer.
It was a diagnosis that flipped life upside-down for Eliza, her older sister Evelyn (seven years-old) and her parents, Nathan and Lisa.
"On Thursday, August 5, we went for a routine blood check, and within two hours of having the blood test, I received a phone call to say 'go up to emergency straight away,'" Mrs McFarlane said.
Upon returning to the hospital, it was speculated that Eliza could have leukemia, and was given a platelet and blood transfusion, before being transported to Westmead Children's Hospital.
"When we got to Westmead on the Friday, the doctors told us that Eliza had leukemia," Mrs McFarlane said.
This meant that Eliza would have to spend a minimum of six months in Sydney to receive treatments at the hospital.
And, since being diagnosed, Eliza and her mother have spent seven months living in Ronald McDonald House Westmead, away from the rest of the family.
"Living away from Evelyn is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," Mrs McFarlane said.
"Nathan is trying to do everything at home and work at home and then on weekends, he and Evelyn are here."
Mrs McFarlane said that the support of her husband, and her family members during the past months has been invaluable.
This support has not only been in the form of emotional support, but financial, as a GoFundMe page was set up to support Eliza's treatment.
The goal for this fundraiser was set at $20,000 and has so far received over $11,000 in donations.
"Without our GoFundMe page, we would be at a loss," Mrs McFarlane said.
These donations have allowed the family to pay for everyday items, including petrol for tips to Sydney, groceries, and also some of Eliza's medication.
A team of family and friends are also part of the 'Empowering Eliza' team, and have pledged to raise money with the aim of funding cancer research with the Children's Cancer Institute.
This research helps to uncover the best possible treatment methods.
Currently, Eliza's treatment has included intense chemotherapy sessions that have, at times left her with additional illnesses including pneumonia, as the chemotherapy destroys all cells, good and bad in the body.
"Since her diagnosis in August, she has received three platelet transfusions and eight blood transfusions," Mrs McFarlane said.
"She's had two CT scans, two x-rays, three echograms, she has weekly blood tests, she's had 14 general anaesthetics, which is more than an adult would have.
"That's for bone marrow and lumbar punctures and she has had 11 hospital admissions in the 7 months that we've been here."
Despite undergoing potent treatment in the past seven months, Eliza is nearing the end of her intensive schedule, and may be able to come home.
But, this doesn't mean that she is out of the woods.
The survival rate of leukemia is 90 per cent, but there is a 20 per cent relapse rate, and a 70 per cent chance of developing long-term side effects.
"It could be loss of sight, or hearing, or difficulties with schooling," Mrs McFarlane said.
"Eliza could be infertile."
Though there is a high possibility of long term side effects, Mrs McFarlane said she remains hopeful for positive results, and for her family to be reunited, sooner rather than later.
