Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Hayden Wessling shines for Bathurst Goldminers under 14s during Western Junior League

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's Hayden Wessling works to secure a rebound in his side's match against the Dubbo Rams. Picture by Chris Seabrook

HE'S not the tallest player and he doesn't score the most points, but when it comes to the Bathurst Goldminers' under 14 Blue boys side Hayden Wessling is certainly a key.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.