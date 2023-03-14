HE'S not the tallest player and he doesn't score the most points, but when it comes to the Bathurst Goldminers' under 14 Blue boys side Hayden Wessling is certainly a key.
In fact coach Iain Wood says that Wessling has been the 'glue' which has helped his side to be sitting in second place after two rounds of the Western Junior League season.
The under 14 Blue side has an impressive six and one record and while every player has contributed to that, Wood offered Wessling special praise.
"If I have to signal someone out, it's Hayden Wessling. He has been our glue every single game," Wood said.
"He doesn't necessarily get up on the scoreboard, but he's our best rebounder, he plays twice his size. He's the size of a guard, but we can play him anywhere from the point guard through to the power forward - so four positions he can play because of his energy and tenacity.
"He scored some major, big buckets against Dubbo, but it was his rebounding and his defence that really helped us get that last win of the round and ruin their unbeaten record.
"Even in Griffith, he would've been our MVP in all three games at Griffith. He might not get all the baskets himself, but we're getting baskets because of him and he's stopping other teams getting baskets.
"So he's the real unsung hero ... he's doing all the things we need him to do."
It was in Griffith where the Goldminers opened their season 2023 campaign in a league which sees them pitted against teams based in both the Riverina and Central West.
Wood's boys went undefeated in that opening weekend and headed into round two, staged in Bathurst on Saturday and Sunday, looking to extend that run.
Though they dropped their first game to Orange Eagles Black in a tense 28-24 loss, Wood was not too worried.
It taught his players some valuable lessons.
"To go through undefeated would've been a good story, but honestly our loss to Orange, the boys learned so much from that," he said.
"They learned about being able to maintain doing the simple things and not getting a step ahead of yourself.
"It's learning how to pace yourself, we want them to be playing with intensity, but that doesn't mean running at one hundred miles an hour.
"It's things like knowing if you've got to catch that rebound, you've got to catch it with two strong hands, then land with two strong feet and be balanced and then work out what you want to do next.
"The game against Orange really showed the boys that, it showed them that when you are just catching and going or relying on one pass and trying to make something happen it's not as beneficial as passing it three-four-five times in offence and thinking about it."
Though that result ended Bathurst's winning streak, the response from Wood's Goldminers was impressive.
They went on to beat Orange Eagles Orange 60-16, Bathurst Gold 47-18 and prevail 42-34 in a tough contest against the Dubbo Rams.
"They were able to improve on things they were lacking against Orange. I don't think we would've beaten Dubbo if we hadn't had that loss to Orange - that's how much losing can help you learn.
"Everyone stepped up and played much better."
While Wessling was a standout, Wood has been delighted with the progress of his squad as a whole.
"Oli Hanrahan in Griffith, our game against Lithgow, we couldn't take him off because he stepped up to the challenge of what we needed him to do," he said.
"Jedd Davies has been really solid, he's showing a lot of maturity and responding well to instructions.
"But I could explain how all of them have improved.
"Beau Ditchfield, he's very quiet but now you can see he's coming out of his shell and providing another really handy point guard to take the pressure off Beau Blatmann.
"Beau Blatmann has had the experience of going to Country Championships and playing D-League, but the way Beau Ditchfield has developed, gee, he's providing really secure back up."
Wood also said that assistant coach Damien Blatmann plus managers Brad and Amanda Wessling have played important roles in helping his side to second on the ladder.
The third round of the Western Junior League, that be played on the weekend of April 1-2, will see Wood's side compete in Orange.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.