Fire near Hill End reaches 70 per cent containment

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 10:30am
Firefighters from the O'Connell Fire Brigade on hand tending to the blaze near Hill End on March 11. Picture by NSW RFS - O'Connell Brigade

AS the fire near Hill End reaches 70 per cent containment, the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is reminding people to be responsible after a dropped cigarette butt sparked a grass fire.

