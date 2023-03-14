Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Plenty of Bathurst Goldminers highlights in round two of Western Junior League

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under 16 gold player Will Anderson flies high to try and win the ball off a Gilgandra rival during round two of the Western Junior League. Picture by Amanda Coe

THE underdogs who persevered in the face of extreme adversity to defy the odds - it was a group of under 16 boys who provided the Bathurst Goldminers' highlight in round two of the Western Junior League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.