THE underdogs who persevered in the face of extreme adversity to defy the odds - it was a group of under 16 boys who provided the Bathurst Goldminers' highlight in round two of the Western Junior League.
This season the under 16 Gold side has endured some tough losses in which it has had triple figure scores put on it, but on Sunday afternoon the boys held on to beat Mudgee Lakers Blue.
It was their first win of the Western Junior League - an annual competition involving teams from across the Central West and Riverina.
So while there were Goldminer outfits that went undefeated across two big days of action in Lithgow and the Bathurst Indoor Stadium, it was the effort of under 16 Gold boys that drew the most emotional response.
"They lost every game until they came up against Mudgee in their last game and they got home with an 11-point win," Goldminers coaching staff member Iain Wood said.
"That team, they had their backs against the wall in Griffith [round one] because they only had six, but they were able to get almost their full compliment on for Bathurst, one of their major players is still out injured.
"But they haven't given up, their attitude after games is not negative. They knew it would be tough, they are here to get better and you can see that they are all getting better."
Riley Sewell scored a game-high 15 points and Noah McClements 13 as the Goldminers Gold boys prevailed 49-38 over Mudgee, but it was a moment they all worked hard to achieve.
"To get that win, there were a few tears from coaches and parents because we were just so happy for them," Wood said.
"We were so happy that their perseverance paid off, that will put them in better stead for next year but also this year, knowing they can get better when it gets really hard."
The under 14 girls won both their round two matches, defeating Orange Eagles 56-20 and Lithgow Lazers 68-57.
The under 16 girls side had a perfect weekend too as it posted four consecutive wins, beating the Orange Eagles (62-33, 51-13) and Lithgow Lazers (62-37, 69-40) twice.
"The under 16 girls, they only had six at Griffith and only won one game in Griffith and went down in two other tough games," Wood said.
"But this weekend they had their full compliment of players and they were able to show how extra well they can play.
"The under 14 girls were really solid, they've got experience and their coaching is really good.
"The attitude of the all the kids when they're winning has been fantastic and you can see it across all the teams.
"The kids know what it feels like to lose, to lose big, lose close, win big, win close, I just feel like there's a lot of humbleness from a lot of the kids and that's really good to see."
There were impressive moments from under 12s Goldminers right through to the under 18s, but Wood had one more game that sat near the top of his personal highlights.
It was the 65-57 win the under 16 Blue boys' side posted over the Dubbo Rams.
"The 16 Blue boys had an amazing win against Dubbo, they snuck home but it was neck and neck the whole way," he said.
"Those last few minutes, whether it was the home town support that got them over the line or not, but every one of them stepped up and played well.
"Kalan Traves, he looked like he was exhausted, he was out on his feet because he just never gave up. They all did great but he did everything - offence, defence."
Wood, his fellow coaches, the managers, players and parents also offered a special thanks to the club's official photographer Amanda Coe for her efforts in capturing the emotion of the two days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.