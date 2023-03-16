New owner Matt Still steeled for challenge ahead at Metaland Bathurst Advertising Feature

It will be business as usual as new owner Matt Still takes the reins at Metaland Bathurst. Picture supplied.

Matt Still, the new owner of Metaland Bathurst, is looking forward to maintaining the high standards his predecessors set.

Taking over from Al and Mandy Wilding as of February 28 this year, Matt's focus remains on delivering the highest levels of service across the local steel and welding sectors.

Metaland Bathurst is a respected locally owned and operated business that has been supplying steel, welding, rural and stock handling equipment to the Bathurst region and beyond for over three decades.



As he takes the reins, Matt wants to assures customers, not much will be changing.

"It's pretty much business as usual," Matt said.

"Servicing our customers in timely fashion - be they local engineering firms, builders, rural people or the home handyman.



"Our strength is the amount of stock we have on site.



"I'll be looking to build on that because that's what matters to our local customers - being able to get what you need, when you need it.

"Be that pipe, reinforcing, fencing, panels, roofing, welding gear and so much more.

"The ability to cut steel to length and deliver it across the Central West also sets us apart."

When Al and Mandy announced they were pulling back last year after 32 years running the business, Matt thought it was a great opportunity to step up.

"I've been around steel almost all my life," Matt said.

"I grew up on a farm just outside Bathurst where I was always repairing things, and I'm a boilermaker by trade.

"For the last decade or more I've run two companies locally, Complete Industrial and Welding Supplies and Still Engineering, which are all about steel.

"Metaland was a perfect fit for what I do and a logical next step.

"I'm looking to build on everything Al and Mandy have established."

Matt says while the focus at Metaland is on service, the ability to deliver is based on teamwork.

"We're all local, and we all know what we're talking about when it comes to steel," Matt said.

"The experienced guys who have been at Metaland for a long time are staying on.



"And they're complemented by the trade-qualified personnel coming in from Complete Industrial and Welding Supplies.

"We're looking forward to maintaining and building relationships with our many varied and valued customers moving forward."

Being a local, Matt is also keen to give back to the community in other ways and hopes to establish sporting sponsorships in coming months.