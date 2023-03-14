IT WAS the Bathurst show at the NSW Junior Track Championships in Dubbo on the weekend, as four local cyclists brought home a combined total of nine medals.
Amelia Kirby was the only gold medalist, winning the under 13s girls time trial, while also winning a silver in her scratch race, while her younger brother David won silver in his under 13s boys time trial and bronze in his scratch race and sprint derby.
Siblings Sebastian and Nadia Gallagher also enjoyed success, with the former winning bronze in the under 11s time trial and the latter winning three bronze medals in the under 9s girls - time trial, scratch race and sprint derby.
Hamish Smith, Audrey Smith and Olivia Gallagher also represented Bathurst at the state titles.
Bathurst Cycling Club junior coordinator Toireasa Gallagher said it was a successful weekend for the local cyclists.
"It was a great success but it was also a really tough competition for them," she said.
"None of them went in and walked away with a medal easily. It was a fight the whole way.
"We're such a small club and it's always amazing how we walk away from something with medals. That's a reflection on their dedication and their effort to get to that point."
Gallagher said an event like the NSW Junior Track Championships provides valuable experience for all competitors.
"It's a state championship and not everyone is going to win that gold medal, so it's about learning how to race against other people, especially those you don't see all the time," she said.
"An event like this is a great way to learn how to deal with the pressure and your expectations. Everyone deals with those things differently.
"Someone who might not race that well at club level might excel at this level because they can deal with the pressure."
Kirby's gold medal win was an extremely close race, with Gallagher saying there was only 0.3 of a second between first and third.
"Her race was super close. It was amazingly close, so her competition across the whole weekend was really tight," she said.
"She was racing in the second year of her under 13s age group. Last year she didn't medal, because the older kids were the medal kids, so that experience held her through.
"Her brother David also won three bronze medals. These siblings are just natural athletes. They seem to be the kind of kids that go into anything and do well at but they do try and train and put the time in as well."
Gallagher's own daughter Nardia achieved three bronze medals in the under 9s competing as a six-year-old.
"Nardia just loves it. She's six-years-old, racing against eight-years-old," she said.
"She's still got three more years to get through the under 9 age group. Her growth potential is huge, for where she's at now.
"Sebastian has come fourth in the last years in the state titles for time trial. To crack that medal was the best thing for him. He was super happy with that one."
Amelia Kirby: Under 13s girls - 1st in time trial, 2nd in scratch race, 4th in sprint derby
David Kirby: Under 11s boys - 2nd in time trial, 3rd in scratch race, 3rd in sprint derby
Sebastian Gallagher: Under 11s boys - 3rd in time trial, 4th in sprint derby, 5th in scratch race
Hamish Smith: Under 11s boys - 4th in scratch race, 6th in time trial, sprint derby contestant
Nadia Gallagher: Under 9s girls - 3rd in time trial, 3rd in scratch race, 3rd in sprint derby
Audrey Smith: Under 9s girls - 4th in time trial, 5th in scratch race, sprint derby contestant
Olivia Gallagher: Under 9s girls - 6th in time trial, 6th in scratch race, sprint derby contestant
