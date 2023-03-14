Western Advocate
Bathurst Cycling Club youngsters excel at the NSW Junior Track Championships in Dubbo

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 14 2023 - 5:30pm
Amelia and David Kirby, with Nadia and Sebastian Gallagher. Picture contributed.

IT WAS the Bathurst show at the NSW Junior Track Championships in Dubbo on the weekend, as four local cyclists brought home a combined total of nine medals.

