THEY were flat by name but certainly not flat by nature.
Brian Dwyer's Flat White turned heads in round six of the Eglinton Tennis Club's summer competition on Saturday, with John 'slugger' Bullock, Garth Hindmarch, Sebastian Honeyman and Toko Tari full of running.
They defeated Jason Molkentin's Cappuccino's side of Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Jason Honeyman, Sarah Tree and Andrew Howarth eight sets to six, 67 games to 52.
It sent out a sound warning to the other sides that the Flat Whites will not be intimidated by the on-court tactics the other highly fancied sides throw at them.
Captain Dwyer was most impressed with how well his side focused on reducing their unforced errors.
"In our previous matches we have not played the big points well. If we can put it all together and reduce our unforced errors in this competition we will definitely take some running down," Dwyer said.
The second match saw Rob Mack's Team Latte of Brook Lynch, Andrew Tree, Harry Dang and James Meares win a thriller over Adrian Hotham's Team Chocolate of Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Leo Meares and Jacob White seven sets to five, 59 games to 58.
Captain Rob Mack praised his side for its commitment.
"We played as a team today not as individuals, and that's what wins matches," Mack said.
Losing captain of Hot Chocolate, Adrian Hotham, was extremely disappointed after his team's loss.
"We battled on gamely all day but played safe tennis instead of playing fortune favours the brave tennis, it's simple as that," Hotham said.
Well folks another super round of tennis at the biggest little club in the west.
Until next week it's 'slugger' signing off.
