Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Brian Dwyer's Flat White are too good for Cappuccino's in Eglinton Tennis Club's summer competition

By John Bullock
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Dwyer and Andrew Tree both enjoy good success in round six of the Eglinton Tennis Club's summer competition. Picture supplied

THEY were flat by name but certainly not flat by nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.