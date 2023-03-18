Saturday arvo cruise comes at a cost for 39yo who drove without a licence

A STINT behind the wheel on a random Saturday afternoon has come at a cost for a man, who drove without a licence.
Kevin John McManus, 39, of Lloyds Road, South Bathurst, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on March 1 of driving with a suspended licence.
According to court documents, McManus was behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Navara heading south along Bant Street in Bathurst about 2.30pm on January 14 this year when he was stopped by police for roadside testing.
Police said they approached McManus and asked for his licence. Once he handed it over, police did checks on his licence, which showed he had been suspended from December 2 last year for a "fine default".
The court heard McManus told police he was unaware of the suspension.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge proven in McManus' absence after she noted his previous unrelated driving matters, which included three driving with drug offences.
He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.
