Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Kevin John McManus, 39, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving while suspended

By Court Reporter
Updated March 19 2023 - 11:25am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday arvo cruise comes at a cost for 39yo who drove without a licence

A STINT behind the wheel on a random Saturday afternoon has come at a cost for a man, who drove without a licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.