Court

Shane McManus, 24, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of intimidation

By Court Reporter
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
'I'm going to jail tonight babe girl': Man threatens to kill woman and her dog

THREATENING to kill a person and their dog over Facebook voice memos has resulted in a criminal conviction for a "disturbing" 24-year-old man.

