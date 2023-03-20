'I'm going to jail tonight babe girl': Man threatens to kill woman and her dog

THREATENING to kill a person and their dog over Facebook voice memos has resulted in a criminal conviction for a "disturbing" 24-year-old man.
Shane McManus of McIntosh Place, Kelso, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on March 1 of one count of stalking/intimidation.
The victim in the matter received a number of voice messages from McManus on Facebook about 3pm on June 5 last year, where he threatened to "burn your [her] house down", court papers indicate.
McManus continued to send messages of a similar nature, which included that he was "watching" her relatives, would cut the brakes on her vehicle and "cut up" her dog with a chainsaw.
"Here I come me and my chainsaw (expletive) ... I will kill you all (expletive) let's play babe girl ... because you will die tonight lad I swear on my son life (expletive)," McManus wrote in numerous texts.
"I'm going to jail tonight babe girl."
The incident was brought to police attention around 7.40pm that night, before they went to the victim's home following a disturbance in relation to three men armed with poles trying to fight the victim and a witness.
Police heard the audio messages McManus sent to the victim, who also gave a statement.
The court heard police then went to an address on McIntosh Place about 10pm and spoke with McManus, who denied sending the messages.
He was later interviewed regarding an unrelated matter at which point he made full admissions to sending the messages.
During open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis raised a question in regards to the delay of the matter, before she said the police documents illustrated "disturbing allegations sent by Facebook messages".
McManus was fined $1,500 for the offence.
