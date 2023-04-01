AS far as spontaneous decisions go, it was a good one.
When local final-year medical student Baneen Alrubayi came across - and decided to apply for - a one-year scholarship program, she set in train a series of events that would lead her to a recent leadership summit.
"I was actually just scrolling through [business and employment social media platform] LinkedIn and I found out that there was this NSW Rural Women's Scholarship Program on offer," Ms Alrubayi explained.
"I looked into it and I decided to apply because over the last couple of years I have gotten involved with a lot of things within my university and also on a national level and taken up leadership positions, but I've also noticed how important leadership is within the medical sphere and just in general in life.
"I decided to apply for this scholarship hoping that it would help me to meet more people, meet more female leaders and prominent women and help me develop my leadership skills so that I can better serve my community, I can better serve my patients and also just friends, family, everyone around me."
Ms Alrubayi applied at midnight - "it was right on 12 on the dot" - and received word in less than a week that she was one of the recipients.
Not long after, Ms Alrubayi was part of the Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney in early March, meeting other scholarship recipients and "a lot of amazing and inspiring female leaders across different spheres".
That included Lismore specialist general surgeon and 2022 Rural Doctor of the Year joint recipient Dr Susan Velovski and then-NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor.
"Really, it was just a weekend of being able to recognise where we are at the moment in terms of gender equity, but also how much work all of the amazing women are already doing, the next steps forward and how we can continue to ensure we are supporting women across Australia and even internationally to pursue their dreams," Ms Alrubayi said.
"Women tend to have more barriers a lot of the times in terms of being able to achieve what they want to achieve.
"Sometimes those are barriers that are put there for cultural reasons, sometimes they are barriers put there by society, sometimes it's biological barriers."
A daughter of two refugees, Ms Alrubayi, who has an Iraqi-Muslim background, grew up in the Murray River town of Cobram and has long been interested in health.
She has been part of national organisations - as the vice-chair of the National Rural Health Student Network and the national co-ordinator for Australian Medical Students' Association's global health sector - and says her "three main focuses so far in life" have been women's, global and rural health.
"I think, in general, we should always as humans be trying to - it sounds extremely cliched - but be trying to make the world a better place," she said.
Everyone brings their own strengths and I think it's important for us to learn to capitalise on our strengths.
"Everyone brings their own strengths and I think it's important for us to learn to capitalise on our strengths so that we can play our part in making everything around us a bit better and creating that ripple effect - you interact with one person and they interact with someone else.
"I think we are lucky in Australia compared to other countries in a lot of ways, but there are still barriers.
"It's important for us to work with women and work with men and communities to overcome these barriers to just assist women to reach their potential and live meaningful lives."
Ms Alrubayi went to Campbelltown to study medicine in 2019 and moved to Bathurst last year on a rural placement.
"I've enjoyed the hospital a lot," she said of Bathurst.
"I'm currently on my general surgical rotation and I find that the team's very engaging. You feel like you're part of the team; you feel comfortable asking questions."
She hopes to become a rural generalist with advanced skills, most likely in obstetrics and gynaecology.
"But I'm also on my general surgical rotation and I'm really enjoying it, so I have started to consider the possibility of surgery," she said. "We'll see.
"I'm also very interested in public health and preventative health and things like health leadership - like medical administration.
"So I hope to be able to incorporate that into my future as well.
"As for the next steps, I'll be interning and doing my residency somewhere in rural NSW, but that will really all depend on the application process and what hospital I'm given based on what I apply for and what I'm successful in achieving."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said regional women like Ms Alrubayi are the lifeblood of many country communities.
"Baneen has already gone above and beyond for our community, and this program will boost her leadership potential as she inspires the next generation of local leaders," Mr Toole said.
