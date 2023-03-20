Western Advocate
Court and Crime
Court

Alex Ormsby, 21, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of common assault

By Court Reporter
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
'I don't know mate, I was drunk': Fight at a servo over a fridge ends in fines for 21-year-old

FIGHTING someone at a petrol station in Bathurst while his friends recorded the incident has cost a man hundreds of dollars in fines.

