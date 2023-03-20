'I don't know mate, I was drunk': Fight at a servo over a fridge ends in fines for 21-year-old

FIGHTING someone at a petrol station in Bathurst while his friends recorded the incident has cost a man hundreds of dollars in fines.
Alex Ormsby, 21, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on March 1 of common assault.
According to court papers, the victim was with a friend at Pearl Energy Service Station on William Street in Bathurst about 9.45pm on October 28 last year when he heard his name being called out from across the road.
As the victim put petrol in his vehicle, Ormsby approached him with two friends - one of whom recorded the incident and later sent it on Facebook messenger - and said "remember that fridge you were supposed to pick up?".
The victim said he would "think about it" before Ormsby took the petrol pump the man was using and dropped it to the ground.
As the victim left the service station building after paying for the petrol, Ormsby punched him in the ear.
The victim retaliated and hit Ormsby before he grabbed a mop from inside and swung it at Ormsby, who had him backed up against the wall.
The court heard Ormsby left cheering with his friends after he tried to hit the victim four more times.
Police were called and got a statement from the victim, as well as CCTV footage of the incident.
Police said they saw Ormsby walking along Gormans Hill Road on January 2 this year when he was stopped and asked about the assault.
"I don't know mate, I was pretty drunk," he said to police.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted this was Ormsby's first offence before she found the charge against him proven.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.