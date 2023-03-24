CANDIDATES for the seat of Bathurst say they are open to having a third Bullet train service, making it even easier to get to Sydney by rail.
There are already two Bathurst Bullet services in operation, with the first one starting in October, 2012.
A second daily return service was then added in 2019 to increase options for passengers following the success of the Bullet.
Candidates hoping to become the Member for Bathurst are supportive of the Bullet, and say they would advocate for a third service if necessary.
That includes incumbent Paul Toole.
"The NSW Nationals fought for two daily train services. As demand grows, they will be reviewed," he said.
"Additional stops have been made for Rydal and Tarana and station upgrades are planned for Wallerawang.
"We are committed to new XPT trains to be rolled out in the Central West over the next four years."
Kay Nankervis, the candidate for the Greens, is also in favour of a third service.
She has already made it clear that her party wants to see more take-up of public transport and improvements to existing infrastructure and services, particularly rail.
"We the Greens would advocate for third Bathurst Bullet service - for free - to encourage more uptake of train travel to and from Sydney," she said.
A third service is something Labor candidate Cameron Shaw said he would advocate for if elected.
"I think we would absolutely benefit from a third Bathurst Bullet," he said.
"More affordable access to Sydney for those that don't drive is always a good thing.
"Labor understands the positives of rail transport and if it becomes an option, I'd absolutely advocate for it if elected."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.