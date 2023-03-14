Western Advocate
The risk will rise from Thursday, Rural Fire Service warns as heat looms for Bathurst district

Firefighters from the O'Connell Fire Brigade on hand tending to the blaze near Hill End on March 11. Picture by NSW RFS - O'Connell Brigade

WHILE the weather has been decidedly autumnal in Bathurst for the past two days, the temperature and fire risk are both set to rise.

