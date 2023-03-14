WHILE the weather has been decidedly autumnal in Bathurst for the past two days, the temperature and fire risk are both set to rise.
It wouldn't be obvious on Tuesday afternoon, as showers fell and an easterly wind blew, but there are conditions on the horizon that have the Rural Fire Service concerned.
In a warning issued today, the RFS said there will be an increased risk of grass fires across the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon areas as hot, dry and windy weather is expected from Thursday into the weekend.
NSW RFS Inspector John Bennett said that under these conditions, grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"Similar conditions were experienced at the start of last week, and since last Monday, firefighters have responded to more than 290 bush and grass fires, including the Alpha Road Fire near Hill End," he said.
"The Alpha Road Fire has burnt more than 18,000 hectares and has destroyed six homes, unfortunately highlighting the danger these fires pose and the need to be prepared.
"Grass fires travel much faster than bush fires and can quickly threaten property and lives."
Firefighters on the ground at the Alpha Road blaze have been working hard on containment ahead of the change in conditions at the end of this week.
At this stage, Bathurst is forecast to hit 31 degrees on Thursday and Friday, 33 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday and Monday - well up on the long-term average for the city for March of 24.7 degrees.
In the far west, Bourke is forecast to hit 40 degrees in three out of four days - well above the town's long-term March average of 32.5 degrees.
Inspector Bennett is urging Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon landholders to be aware of the threat and of the risks associated with using machinery outdoors.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order," he said.
He said Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property.
"You should also make sure you have downloaded or updated the new Hazards Near Me NSW app and set Watch Zones to receive accurate and timely information," he said.
The NSW RFS provides the following advice about protecting properties from grass fires:
