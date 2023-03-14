March 12
Zone 4 Pennants
The 4s: Bathurst City won one rink for a point, playing away against Majellan.
Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Susie Simmons and Anthony Morrissey won 24-11.
The team, led by Alex Birkens with Bryan, Bob Lindsay and Luke Dobbie went down 20-19 and Richard Simpson's team of Mick Simmons, Chris Stafford and Kevin Miller also lost, 33-13.
The 7s: Bathurst City won all three rinks and 10 points in its game against Oberon RSL.
Norm Hayes, Jim Grives, Daniel Prasad and Barry McPherson triumphed over the Oberon team of B. Lothian, D. Carter. N. Martens and N. Fitzpatrick with the score of 29-19.
Norm's side was the early leader, but dropped behind in the middle stages. They cleaned up most of the last five ends for a comfortable win.
Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley, Nev Townsend and Louise Hall were untroubled in their win over R. Williams, A. Buckley, G. Coombe and K. Hancock with the score on 30-16.
At the 12th end, Oberon was in front 12-10 but Shorty's team came back strongly, quickly adding 13 shots in six ends.
Bobby Bourke, Ian Schofield, Ian Shaw and Paul Rodenhuis also had an easy win over the team of Hans Braun, Rob Staggs, Shirley Foley and Adam Tosk with a 22-13 score.
Bobby's side was always in control, leading 12-4 at the 11th end.
Once again, thanks to Ian for preparing the green, Nev for manning the bar, Joe and Bob for handling the barbecue and lunch and Judy for scoring.
Also thanks to Judy, Annette and Marg for providing the morning tea.
Western Districts High Schools
FLYNN Armstrong represented Bathurst High at the carnival held at Orange last Friday.
He played with members from other schools in the Western District, winning two games of pairs and another game of triples.
Unfortunately, Flynn wasn't selected in the state squad, but he played very well.
Club Championships
B Singles: Joe Young took on Trevor Kellock, with the marker Bruce Rich. A very close game resulted from these veteran bowlers.
The lead alternated eight times during the game. Trevor was leading 21-19 after 18 ends when Joe scored a single then a four.
With just another single needed for the win, Trevor scored a two to be on 22. Joe took the win with the required single.
Social bowls
Wednesday, March 8
Game one, rink two: Mick Hall and Paul Rodenhuis beat Mick Sewell and Ian Shaw 27-14.
A strong combination gave Mick and Paul (playing with an old set of bowls) 21 shots after 10 ends.
Mick S and Ian came good, winning seven of eight ends, adding 10 shots to bring the score up to 22-14.
However, Mick H and Paul took the last three ends and five shots.
Game two, rink two: Alan Clark and Phill Murray had a very close 18-17 win over Ray Noonan and Ian Cunningham.
Alan and Phill had nine shots on the board after the first five ends. After 16 ends Shorty and Ian were still down 17-8, but a string of five ends gave them nine shots to draw level with Alan and Phill, who then scored the winning single.
Game three, rink three: Denis Oxley, Ken Fulton and Sue Murray (thanks for coming in Sue) defeated Bob Lindsay, Marg Miller and Bruce Rich 22-12.
Bob continued his run of outs lately, winning only two ends and five shots in the first 11 ends.
Meanwhile, Denis and his team had scored 17 shots.
Bob's side won seven to Denis' five in the last 10 ends.
Game four, rink four: Joe Young, Kevin Miller and Bob Foster defeated the team of Peter Drew, Daniel Prasad and Annette McPherson 22-15.
Peter's side was up 7-2 after six ends, but Joe's team scored in the next seven ends, adding 13 shots. This brought the score up to 15-7.
Peter's team came within a shot three ends later, but Joe's team was too strong.
Game five, rink six: Garry Hotham, Barry McPherson and Judy Rodenhuis had a close 21-19 win over Bobby Bourke, Robin Moore and Robert Keady.
Bobby's team was leading 11-4 after eight, but Garry's side hit the front in the 13th end.
Bobby's side again took the lead, but a six for Garry's side was the decider as they held their lead to the end.
Saturday, March 11
Game one, rink one: Alex Birkens, Brian Burke and Ian Shaw defeated Bobby Bourke, Chris Stafford and Grant Brunton 27-16.
After scoring a three, Bobby's side went scoreless for seven ends. Alex's team scored 15 shots including an eight.
Bobby's side was always behind while Alex's team scored 12 shots to eight in the last 10 ends.
Game two, rink two: Kevin Miller and Paul Reece beat Ray Noonan and Ian Schofield 22-13.
Kevin and Ian led 13-5 after 10, but Shorty and Paul almost caught them three ends later on 13-12.
From there they only scored another single while Kevin and Ian added another eight.
Game three, rink three: Mick and Louise Hall narrowly beat Bob Lindsay and Marg Miller with an 18-17 score.
Mick and Louise were comfortably in front on 15-5 after 13 ends, but Bob and Marg dropped only two ends to the finish.
Game four, rink four: Bryan Bromfield, Anthony Morrissey and Barry McPherson had a very big win over Bob Young, Nev Townsend and Phill Murray with the score of 28-7.
Suffice to say that Bryan's team won 16 of 20 ends on their way to the win.
Game five, rink six: Garry Hotham, Annette McPherson and new member Paul 'burglar' Rapley beat Norm Hayes, Paul Rodenhuis and Flynn Armstrong 22-19.
Paul Rapley played with his father's very old bowls to good effect, scoring many 'touchers'.
Garry played some great skip shots, taking away many shots that Norm's side held.
After 10 ends, Garry's side led 17-5 but nine ends later, it was 19-17 then 19-all in the 20th end.
Again, Garry converted four-down to three-up for the win.
By the bowling shark
MAJELLAN played host to Bathurst City for the Grade 4 Pennants and also the Grade 7's for Wallerawang, with the Grade 5s having the bye.
This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday, March 7
Rink two: Peter Mathis, John Bosson and Robin Moore were in the box seat against Terry Clark, Tony Smith and Greg Hallett with a 17-7 lead by the 13th.
Team Moore opened the scoring from there and went onto to win easily, 22-12.
Rink three: Allan Clark, Jake Shurmer and Kevin Miller were level after four ends at 2-all against Geoff Thorn, Jim Clark and Noel Witney.
Team Miller opened up a good gap by the 14th (20-9) and went on to win 23-17.
Rink four: Paul Jenkins, Ron Hogan and Peter Hope went one better against Kevin Dwyer, Peter Ryan and Josh Roberson.
Team Hope was up 16-7 by the 12th and went on to win in the end 24-17.
Rink five: Bill Mackie, Keith Pender and Tony Urza took six ends to get on the board against Steve Monahan, Ian Warren and Tim Pickstone, who were up 10-3 by the ninth.
Team Urza had to fight back to level the scores on the 18th at 16-all. Team Urza then went on to win 20-17.
Rink six: Bryce Peard, Steve Glencourse and Peter Drew were double that of the opposition by the 16th (20-10) against Bob Charlton, Robert Raithby and Max Elms.
Team Drew dominated the scoreboard and took the win 28-11.
Rink seven: Des Sanders, Peter Phegan and Trevor Sharpham held all the aces against Dick Graham, Mick Burke and Paul Galvin who were 22-8 in front by the 14th.
Team Sharpham went on to win by 12, the final score being 26-14.
Wednesday, March 8
Rink five: Gayle Howard, Maureen Taylor and Robyn Stenhouse did their best against Merle Stephens, Val Zylstra and Robyn Adams.
There was a late fight back by Team Adams to take the lead on the 15th, but in the end it went down to Team Stenhouse 27-12.
Saturday, March 11
Rink three: Noel Witney and Dennis Harvey were level on the 15th at 11-all against Trevor Sharpham and Tim Pickstone.
From there Team Pickstone dominated the scoreboard and took the win 23-12.
Rink four: Peter Mathis, Peter Phegan and Greg Hallett were 9-all after 12 ends of play against Robert Raithby, Ted Parker and Des Sanders.
The scores were joined again after 18 ends at 13-all.
In the end Team Sanders prevailed, winning 17-14.
Rink five: Robert Rooke, Peter Zylstra and Josh Roberson were in a battle against Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Jeff Adams.
The scores were tied on the 9th (11-all) and again on the 11th (12-all) and 14th (14-all).
The game could have gone either way, but Team Roberson was victorious 23-16.
Rink six: Max Elms, Russ McPherson and Hugh Brennan were assisted by the opposition of Geoff Thorne, Andrew Moffatt and Ron McGarry.
Team Brennan was up 16-8 by the 11th and controlled the scoreboard to win 29-13.
Sunday, March 12
Majellan verses Bathurst City, Grade 4
Rink one: John Crocker, Paul Francis, Lacie Koszta and Joh Finlay were behind from the start against Anthony Morressey, Susie Simmons, Gary Hotham and Alby Homer.
Bathurst City dominated this match, and the mistake came through for the Majellan team to go down 24-11.
Rink two: Dave Josh, Mick Sewell, Mick Nobes and Paul Galvin were up 16-7 by the 11th against Luke Dobbie, Robert Lindsey, Bryan Bromfield and Alex Birkens.
Bathurst City fought back and was unlucky not to win the match, going down 20-19.
Rink three: Trevor Sharpham, John Hobson, Craig Bush and Mick McDonald were clinical in their match against Kevin Miller, Chris Stafford, Michael Simmons and Richard Simpson.
Team Majellan dominated from the start to the finish to win 33-13.
Majellan won 9-1 (64-56)
Majellan verses Wallerawang, Grade 7
Rink four: Greg Hallett, Merle Stephens, Robyn Adams and Pauline Clark were level on the 11th (10-all) against P. Matchett, J. Williams, R. Harrington and I. McAlan.
Team Majellan was too strong and went on to win the match 23-19.
Rink five: John Bosson, Peter Zylstra, Terry James and Josh Roberson from the third end led all the way to the finish against J. Fraser, N. Turner, B. Robinson and D. Nunan.
Team Majellan took full advantage, winning 17-14.
Rink six: Des Sanders, Mel Parker, Peter Hope and Tiger Smith were up by seven at the 12th (15-8) against J. Sharp, J. Fraser, J. Whittaker and J. Taggart.
Majellan looked to be set for three in a row, but Wallerawang picked up half a point by drawing the match 18-all.
Majellan win 91/2 to a half point.
This wraps another week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
