Truck breakdown is second incident on Great Western Highway in less than a week

A TRUCK breakdown on the Great Western Highway this morning is the second incident on the highway in less than a week.
Live Traffic was reporting just before 7am that one of two eastbound lanes was closed between Leura and Wentworth Falls on the highway after the vehicle broke down just before 4am.
Motorists are being advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.
It follows a major incident on the highway last Friday after a crash involving a vehicle towing a house.
The crash closed the highway in both directions at Mount Lambie, between Bathurst and Lithgow, and led to westbound traffic being parked.
As well, there have been three closures in about three weeks on Bells Line of Road recently.
