Bathurst's Anderson Motorsport takes the honours in Super2 season opener with Zak Best

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 15 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
It was a historic moment for Bathurst's Anderson Motorsport when Zak Best claimed the chequered flag at Newcastle on Sunday. It was the team's maiden Super2 race win. Picture by Zak Best Facebook

IT may have come under yellow flag conditions, but it was still a historic moment for Anderson Motorsport on Sunday when Zak Best led the field home at Newcastle.

