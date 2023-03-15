IT may have come under yellow flag conditions, but it was still a historic moment for Anderson Motorsport on Sunday when Zak Best led the field home at Newcastle.
As the chequered flag was waved it marked the first time the Bathurst team had won a Super2 race and it also handed it the round honours for the season 2023 opener.
Given the Super2 series is the second-tier category for Supercars, it was a huge achievement by the privateer Bathurst outfit.
Its rivals include drivers with backing from Supercars teams such as Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford and Matt Stone Racing.
It reaffirmed the combination of 21-year-old Best, the Bathurst team and their ex-DJR Team Penske Mustang is definitely one to watch this season.
Signing Best, the season 2022 and 2021 Super2 runner-up, was a huge coup for Anderson Motorsport.
On top of his Super2 record, Best holds the honour of being the youngest ever Supercars pole sitter when he raced a wildcard entry at Tailem Bend last year.
He also brings the experience of having co-driven in two Bathurst 1000s.
"Zak is someone who has the runs on the board and he's a very capable driver," team boss Mick Anderson said after revealing he'd secured Best to drive.
"I think he should be in the main game, but the next best thing is to have him in our car, and we know we have got a brilliant car, so we'll make the most of it."
READ MORE: Bathurst 6 Hour field is locked in for 2023
The Bathurst team first ran a car in the Super2 series in season 2020 with Dubbo talent Tyler Everingham.
It was a move that excited Anderson as his team not only had the Car of the Future Holden Commodore chassis formerly used by James Courtney, but assistance from Supercars team Walkinshaw Andretti United.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a drastically reduced calendar with just three rounds.
Of those Everingham contested just one, placing fifth and 11th when driving at Sydney in round two.
In seasons 2021 and 2022 the Bathurst team opted to run solely in the Super3 series.
Anderson himself drove in 2021 and placed second in the championship, while last year with Brad Vaughan the Bathurst team won the Super3 series.
But this year both Best and Anderson are aiming for bigger things - they want a Super2 championship.
"Obviously the title is the main goal and driving with Anderson Motorsport, Michael has got the same goal. Winning the championship is the main goal for both of us," Best said.
In the Newcastle season opener, Best topped the timesheets in both Friday practice sessions behind the wheel of the team's #17 Mustang.
He qualified third for Saturday's race one and went on to place third behind victor Cooper Murray and Jack Perkins.
On Sunday he started second on the grid, but took the lead after beating pole sitter Ryan Wood to turn one.
He opened up a 1.3 seconds lead after that first lap and continued to push on - something which was to prove critical.
A crash on lap six involving multiple cars led to the time certain race ending under safety car conditions. Given he'd been in position one when the incident occurred, it was Best who led them home.
"Started off strong in practice, fastest in both, so a lot of pace in the car," Best said.
"I couldn't quite put it together for qualifying for both days, but I was on the front row for the last race there.
"I got a mega start, I just put my head down and got a really good lead and just finished under the safety car due to some crashes in the back of the field.
"The car pace was really strong and it was awesome to do it with my new team, Anderson Motorsport."
The second round of the season will be staged at Perth's Wanneroo Raceway on April 28-30.
