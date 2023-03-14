CREWS are "in good stead" heading into the hot weather forecast for Thursday onwards as the fire near Hill End reaches 100 per cent containment.
With extreme fire danger predicted from March 16 for four days, volunteers in trail bike teams, helicopters and aircraft will spend Wednesday (March 15) patrolling the fireground to ensure no further sparks have ignited.
"It [official containment] puts us in a good stead for tomorrow given the forecast conditions. We know, however, things can change," NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson, James Morris said.
"There are still a few hotspots kicking around so we need to work through some of that, which will be our main focus for today (March 15).
"We will also be doing a number of reconnaissance flights right through the area to make sure there are no other ignitions smoldering from lightning ahead of tomorrow."
Mr Morris said there will be no shortage of firefighters on standby in the area tomorrow, both from local bridges and out of area crews, as residents are reminded to keep an eye out for updates.
"There will be plenty of crews tomorrow patrolling the fire ground on stand by making sure everything is sorted and in the best place possible," he said.
"We're going to try and stand as many brigades up locally, as well as a number of the strike teams we currently have deployed to the area.
"The message to the community is make sure you stay updated tomorrow, make sure you have the Hazards Near Me app download and take precaution when you're out in bushfire prone areas."
Thursday is predicted to get to a top of 30 degrees in Hill End followed by 29 degrees on Friday, 30 degrees on Saturday and 33 degrees on Sunday.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
