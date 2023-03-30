A HAPPY birthday, and a pending farewell were all a part of the celebrations on Wednesday, March 15 for Crema on George.
After purchasing the hole-in-the-wall café on March 13, 2018, Tricia White felt her five year anniversary of ownership was the perfect time to celebrate.
The commemorations included classic birthday rites of passage, and also an unexpected announcement - Crema has been placed on the market and the business is up for sale.
"We're doing random free giveaways, so we're randomly giving customers free coffees, we've got cake, balloons, and we're just generally celebrating," Mrs White said.
"But, I'm ready to move on. I've put it on the market because I think five years is enough."
In the five years of ownership, Mrs White has faced a multitude of challenges in business.
Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, staff shortages, ebbs and flows in customers based on the rising cost of living and interest rate rises as well as the opening of competitive businesses, were some of the more notable difficulties faced.
But, according to Mrs White, the biggest challenge was coping with early morning starts in the bleak midwinter, and having to brave the elements in the exposed shopfront.
"The cold ... has probably been the biggest challenge at Crema," she said.
Despite this myriad of pitfalls, Mrs White said she was extremely grateful to her husband, her staff and her loyal customers, over the rollercoaster of the past five years.
"I think it's a bit of an achievement to tell you the truth," she said.
"To get five years in and be as strong as what we are, and to still be doing really well and to have all the loyal customers that I've had over that five years, it means a lot.
"I've seen customers come and go, but there's this selection of customers that have been with me for the whole five years, so it's really nice to get to the end of five years and still have them."
Now, Mrs White is confident that this customer base will remain loyal to Crema, even after she has sold the business and moved onto the next chapter in her life.
"I'm ready to move on and hand the reins over and let somebody else do the next five," she said.
"I've had Crema for the longest so it's time to move that on and give it to someone else and see what they can do with it."
Despite looking forward to seeing what the future holds, Mrs White will still be around town, as she is also the owner of Whiskey and Wags, a tapas bar located next to Crema on George.
