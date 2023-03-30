Western Advocate
Tricia White celebrated five years of owning Crema on George, and announced that the business is up for sale

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 30 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 1:00pm
Crema on George owner Tricia White with staff member Lucy Ronan celebrating the five-year anniversary of ownership. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Crema on George owner Tricia White with staff member Lucy Ronan celebrating the five-year anniversary of ownership. Picture by Alise McIntosh

A HAPPY birthday, and a pending farewell were all a part of the celebrations on Wednesday, March 15 for Crema on George.

