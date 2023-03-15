THERE was excitement, there were nerves, there was relief, but there was also a steely resolve from Tasmyn Davies as she awaited the opening bounce in the biggest game of her career.
Those handful of seconds on March 5 as Davies waited in the middle of Gungahlin Oval were the Bathurst talent's first for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
Though Davies and her GWS Giants Academy team-mates weren't able to go on and post a win over the Sydney Swans that afternoon, it was still a huge moment.
The Bathurst Giants product had put in plenty of hard work to firstly make it through the academy's selection phases, then prepare for her debut.
She was glad all the sweat, the muscle aches and the long days travelling to Sydney to attend training after school had finished had paid off.
"It's such a relief that all your hard work has gone to something, they've seen your hard work, it's paid off, and they want to use your skills in a game," the teenager said.
"There's lot of nerves, you have to get in the game and prepare yourself for the weekend, but it's mainly just really exciting."
Davies first laid her hands on a Sherrin in the backyard where she had a kick with her Dad. It sparked in her a desire to play Australian rules.
So as an 11-year-old she signed up with the Bathurst Giants youth girls side.
Davies has since gone on to win an AFL Central West senior women's premiership with the Bathurst Giants, but she's also dreamed of playing on a higher level.
That's why the chance to represent the GWS Giants Academy - she's played for them at Blacktown too since making her debut in Gungahlin - is one she is relishing.
"I connect with everyone there, they're a great bunch of people, and I just think it's the best feeling when you're kicking a footy around," she said.
"Football is where I feel safe, it's like my happy place basically, I can just go to training in Sydney and forget about the day and if it was bad.
"I'm a midfielder, so I play in the middle of the ground and just run everywhere. But my specific role is that I'm a sweeper, so I stand in front or behind the ruck and then when the ball hits, I just crumb off the ground and drive my legs through.
"I think being a midfielder you feel special, it's where it all starts, the ball goes up and you're off.
"I'm too short to play in the forwards, so I'm the one that gets it off the ground," she added with a laugh.
Playing against the Sydney Swans in the past fortnight has been a learning experience for Davies and her academy team-mates.
But Davies has adopted the same approach that saw her make an impact as a Bathurst Giant.
"You always get the pre-game nerves but once you're on the field, once you've got your mouth guard in, you're just head down and get that ball," she said.
"My whole mindset changes once I'm on the field, I just think I want have to my best game, whether you win or lose, it's just play your best footy.
"There's never a perfect game and you're always going to make mistakes, no matter what. So you've just got to learn from those mistakes for next time.
"The team will learn about it's structure, learn from it's mistakes, so we've just got to go on from that and play better as team."
Davies is now headed to Tasmania to play with the best Giants Academy talents on what is sure to be another special footy moment.
She'd love to go on an play representative games for New South Wales too and ultimately one day be drafted to play in the AFLW.
But for now, it's mouth guard in, head down, get the footy and keep learning.
