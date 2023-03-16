Bernie Hewitt's Beachride will be one to watch in Gold Crown heats Advertising Feature

Winning the 2018 Group 1 Gold Crown Final rates as one of Bernie Hewitt's finest moments. Picture by Chris Seabrook

HE'S already written his name into Bathurst harness racing history, but Bernie Hewitt is living proof that once you catch gold fever it's a condition that is often permanent. Hewitt first got caught up in the gold rush - the thrill of competing at the annual Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival - more than two decades ago.

Last year the Georges Plains trainer-driver cemented his status as a carnival legend when he completed the big four. He drove Jewel Melody to victory in the Gold Tiara and son Doug prevailed aboard Ripp, who Bernie trained, in the Gold Chalice. It added to Hewitt's 2015 Gold Bracelet win with Read About Lexy and Gold Crown triumph in 2018 with College Chapel.



It's a remarkable achievement given Bathurst's annual Gold Crown Carnival not only attracts the best local two and three-year-olds, but raiders from across Australia and at times international hopefuls too.

Hewitt said of his 2022 finals success that given how hard is was to win any Group 1 race, it was certainly a special to win two. "So I've won the four of them now, that's quite good, someone said to me all I need now is to win the trotters [Gold Coronet], but I haven't got a hope of that because I haven't got a trotter in work, I've never trained a trotter.

Bernie Hewitt won the 2022 Gold Tiara Final with Jewel Melody (inside). Picture by Coffee Photography and Framing

"We probably take it for granted a little bit, we probably don't stop and think about it, it was only that one of the owners said to me one day I'd won all four," he said. "It is special because I know how hard it is to win these races."

While Hewitt's efforts are something others only dream of, this year for the 37th edition of the carnival he'll again be chasing gold. On Friday night he will have runners in each of the six heats of the two-year-old colts and geldings Gold Crown series. Of those, one of his better prospects is a gelding he and wife Cath bred called Beachride.

"You get a lot of satisfaction out of breeding one that potentially might be a nice horse," he said. "We're not getting ahead of ourselves, but he showed nice promise right from breaking in time last year."

Beachride won his first two trials for Hewitt then was victorious on debut at Bathurst in impressive 1:56.9 mile rate. However, Beachride raced roughly on the way to that Bathurst win and in the Group 3 Sapling Stakes at Menangle Park in early March even though he showed good gate speed, he broke during the trip.

It meant Hewitt had work to do, but after a trial at Menangle and another at Bathurst on Monday night, he said he hopes that Beachride can show his best in his heat. "He's shown me a lot of talent here at home, but I was disappointed with him in that Bathurst run because he didn't pace well, he started to brush a knee, so I've put a spreader on him and he seems to be going a lot better now.



"He's been showing a bit of promise all along, he'd been getting a bit wayward but now I think I've got him back under control," he said. "You need everything going for you, you've got to win a heat to guarantee you'll be in the [Gold Crown] final, it will be six winners and four seconds, so it's hard to qualify."

While Hewitt's Friday night mission is to try and qualify at least one of his seven runners for the Gold Crown Final - a decider that this year carries $150,000 in prize money - it's not the only thing he'd like to achieve at the carnival. He's also hoping that Jewel Melody gets a shot at pulling off the Gold Tiara-Gold Bracelet double.

Only five fillies in the history of the carnival have managed to return and win the three-year-old feature after glory as a two-year-old. Jewel Melody, who won last start at Menangle, will have her heat on Monday.

