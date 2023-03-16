HE'S already written his name into Bathurst harness racing history, but Bernie Hewitt is living proof that once you catch gold fever it's a condition that is often permanent. Hewitt first got caught up in the gold rush - the thrill of competing at the annual Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival - more than two decades ago.
Last year the Georges Plains trainer-driver cemented his status as a carnival legend when he completed the big four. He drove Jewel Melody to victory in the Gold Tiara and son Doug prevailed aboard Ripp, who Bernie trained, in the Gold Chalice. It added to Hewitt's 2015 Gold Bracelet win with Read About Lexy and Gold Crown triumph in 2018 with College Chapel.
It's a remarkable achievement given Bathurst's annual Gold Crown Carnival not only attracts the best local two and three-year-olds, but raiders from across Australia and at times international hopefuls too.
Hewitt said of his 2022 finals success that given how hard is was to win any Group 1 race, it was certainly a special to win two. "So I've won the four of them now, that's quite good, someone said to me all I need now is to win the trotters [Gold Coronet], but I haven't got a hope of that because I haven't got a trotter in work, I've never trained a trotter.
"We probably take it for granted a little bit, we probably don't stop and think about it, it was only that one of the owners said to me one day I'd won all four," he said. "It is special because I know how hard it is to win these races."
While Hewitt's efforts are something others only dream of, this year for the 37th edition of the carnival he'll again be chasing gold. On Friday night he will have runners in each of the six heats of the two-year-old colts and geldings Gold Crown series. Of those, one of his better prospects is a gelding he and wife Cath bred called Beachride.
"You get a lot of satisfaction out of breeding one that potentially might be a nice horse," he said. "We're not getting ahead of ourselves, but he showed nice promise right from breaking in time last year."
Beachride won his first two trials for Hewitt then was victorious on debut at Bathurst in impressive 1:56.9 mile rate. However, Beachride raced roughly on the way to that Bathurst win and in the Group 3 Sapling Stakes at Menangle Park in early March even though he showed good gate speed, he broke during the trip.
It meant Hewitt had work to do, but after a trial at Menangle and another at Bathurst on Monday night, he said he hopes that Beachride can show his best in his heat. "He's shown me a lot of talent here at home, but I was disappointed with him in that Bathurst run because he didn't pace well, he started to brush a knee, so I've put a spreader on him and he seems to be going a lot better now.
"He's been showing a bit of promise all along, he'd been getting a bit wayward but now I think I've got him back under control," he said. "You need everything going for you, you've got to win a heat to guarantee you'll be in the [Gold Crown] final, it will be six winners and four seconds, so it's hard to qualify."
While Hewitt's Friday night mission is to try and qualify at least one of his seven runners for the Gold Crown Final - a decider that this year carries $150,000 in prize money - it's not the only thing he'd like to achieve at the carnival. He's also hoping that Jewel Melody gets a shot at pulling off the Gold Tiara-Gold Bracelet double.
Only five fillies in the history of the carnival have managed to return and win the three-year-old feature after glory as a two-year-old. Jewel Melody, who won last start at Menangle, will have her heat on Monday.
"I gave her a finishing trial on Monday night and she won quite well at the trial, so I'm happy with where she's at," he said. "She'll try and go back-to-back and win the Tiara and the Bracelet, that's the short term plan anyway."
WHEN the Gold Crown Carnival was first staged in Bathurst the Davis family was represented and now, more than three decades and three generations later, they are still linked with the event. It's that ongoing dedication to the industry which will see the family recognised at this year's edition of the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's Gold Crown Carnival.
Harness racing participants Ray, Leigh, Brett and Jake Davis have been named the 2023 Gold Crown Honourees. Having been involved in the industry for the 36 years that the carnival has been held, being adding to the list of honourees is a big thrill for the family.
They join the likes of joining the likes of Tony A.D Turnbull, Steve Turnbull, and Bernie and Cath Hewitt who have been recognised in the past. The family's introduction to the sport came with Ray Davis, who became involved through acquaintance Ron Wilson.
Leigh said his dad had some "really nice horses" when he started out, including a mare by the name of Apex Princess. She won around 30 races and went on to have a foal named Yoplay, who won 38 races and over $40,000 in the early 1990s.
Ray's sons, Leigh and Brett, decided to follow suit and both started training and driving harness horses. Brett has even represented NSW as a driver in a national series, however isn't as heavily as involved now due to running the family's dairy.
"He's [Brett] been in the game the same as me, he mainly runs the dairy now but he's had a lot of success in the game over the years too," Leigh said. "He represented New South Wales as a driver and he's trained a lot of horses over the years, his best horse would probably be Tamalla."
One of Leigh's favourite horses was Studleigh Alla, a full brother to Tamalla. Leigh said Studleigh Alla remained one of the best horses he's trained, having won 33 races and over $130,000 in the late 1980s and early '90s. "We've had heaps of good horses but we just haven't had the one we've been looking for, that champion.
"The best horse we've probably had is a horse called Studleigh Alla, he won the consolation to the Gold Crown one year," Leigh said. "And we nearly won the Gold Tiara there one year with a little mare called Yoplay, she ran second in the final one year."
Leigh said the night he ran second in the Gold Tiara is a standout memory for him. He remembers tens-of-thousands of people down at the Bathurst Showground where Bathurst harness meetings were held up until 2014. "Nearly winning the Gold Tiara was a big night because I think that night there was about 30,000 people there.
"It was huge because they had a house up for raffle and you had to be on track to win it, there was also a few cars to win if you were on track," Leigh said. "There were people right around the outside of the track and that was the night I was in the final, it was a really great atmosphere."
All of Leigh and Brett's children are involved in the industry with their children owning shares in some horses, and Leigh's son Jake trains and drives. Jake will have his horse Studleigh Melise competing in the Gold Bracelet series this year, as well as Studleigh Starlight who finished second in last year's Gold Tiara Consolation.
Ray, Leigh, Brett and Jake will be joined by family and friends, along with members of the harness racing industry at the Honouree Dinner on Friday, March 24, to celebrate their time in the sport.