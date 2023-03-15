ONE of Holy Trinity Kelso's big events will be on this weekend.
The Holy Trinity Kelso Market Day at the Parish and Community Centre in Gilmour Street is one of the historic precinct's main fundraisers and it always draws a crowd.
Organisers say the market day will feature coffee, cakes, garden books, travel books, white elephant clothing, bargains for blokes, craft, refreshments, plants, jewellery, a chocolate wheel and barbecue.
The market day will be held this Saturday, March 18 from 9am to 1pm and organisers say there will be plenty of parking for those who want to attend.
It will follow the Holy Trinity Kelso Spring Fair held last October.
Holy Trinity, occupying a commanding position off Gilmour Street, has the honour of being the oldest church west of the Blue Mountains.
