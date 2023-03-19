SINCE its inception in 2021, the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) has provided people with free meals, cooking skills, support programs and community connection.
It has changed people's lives and, without the generous support of business and community groups, none of it would have been possible.
The volunteers behind BUSS have taken a moment to highlight and thank its generous supporters.
A recent act of generosity came from Chris Ringrose, the owner of Harvest Café, who recently donated 100 pre-cooked meals for the BUSS' weekend Shelter Café.
The meals were made using the remaining ingredients from Harvest's catering role at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
"He cooked it all up and made 100 meals for us, which has absolutely stacked our fridges, which is wonderful," BUSS secretary Judy Tyson said.
"We're getting through probably 30 meals a weekend, if not more, so it helps us keep going, and we have a team of people who cook for us as well."
It's not the first time Harvest Café has supported BUSS.
Ms Tyson said the café often has a donation box on the counter and when he has extra food he often passes it on the BUSS to use.
Bootleg Bakery offers support in a similar way.
If the bakery has anything left over on a weekend, such as bread or pastries, it is usually donated to the Shelter Café.
"It's a real treat, especially for our volunteers," Ms Tyson said.
The Bathurst branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) is also a big supporter of the work BUSS does.
The association has donated in excess of $1000 to fund the Fry Pan Warriors program, which teaches people how to cook nutritious and affordable meals in an electric frying pan.
"They (the CWA) want to support things that women are doing to improve their skills," Ms Tyson said.
BUSS has also received donations from Bernardi's and MoneyQuest Bathurst's Ian Behan, which the community group is very grateful for.
Ms Tyson said BUSS is receiving more requests for assistance and is doing what it can to support people in the community who are facing disadvantage.
"Numbers have increased this year of people using our facilities, particularly over the weekend when our cafe's open, but that's not everything that BUSS does," she said.
"BUSS has got so many programs going which have self-generated. It's what people have asked us to do who come to BUSS.
"... Wherever there's a need, we try to step in."
