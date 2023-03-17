ARE you feeling helpless, unsure of what to do as climate change ramps up?
Engineer and entrepreneur Saul Griffith has a simple message for you: electrify everything.
Saul has recently returned to Australia with his family after being instrumental in helping to shape and pass a 'mega-climate bill' in the USA: the Inflation Reduction Act.
This Act will see the USA embark on a national strategy of electrifying households.
It is hoped that this strategy will finally ween enough of the US economy off dirty energy (like gas and coal) to make a real dint in emissions.
In 2019, Saul began Rewire America with entrepreneur Alex Laskey to promote what the Inflation Reduction Act will now do America-wide.
Saul now has another creation: Rewiring Australia. Have a look at the website.
Saul and a bunch of his Wollongong neighbours have started the campaign Electrify 2515 as a way of energising the Rewiring Australia movement. And a movement it must be.
As more and more electricity generators turn to renewable energy, households must turn towards electric appliances and transport if renewable energy is to be effective.
Those of us who have a gas stove, a gas water heater, a gas room heater, and have the ways and means to change to electric must do so now.
It is incumbent on us to be a part of emission reduction at the local level.
Are you concerned about gas companies fracking? Then electrify everything.
An electric stove is now a moral choice. An electric car, now more than ever, helps to save our local climate from warming.
Saul and the Electrify 2515 campaign are now lobbying the NSW Government in an attempt to get Rewiring Australia off the ground. And the NSW Minister for Energy and Treasurer Matt Kean is very interested.
Will we soon see a NSW equivalent to the USA's Inflation Reduction Act?
No matter who wins the election on March 25, let's hope that Rewiring Australia can really get going.
Both Liberal and Labor seem open to a renewable transition (not to mention the Greens), so the next four years after March 25 may be the time when renewables and green electricity (in NSW at least) sideline gas and coal.
The year 2030 is coming and time is so very short. Electrify everything.
