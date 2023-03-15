Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Take the test to determine if you are pumping too much iron | Letter

By Brook Roberts
March 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from Shutterstock

IF you're celebrating "a touch of the Irish" in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.