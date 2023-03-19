THERE was a buzz in the air on Wednesday, March 15, when a helicopter landed just across the road from Eglinton Public School, on Cubis Oval.
The helicopter, a brand new Bell 407, touched down on the oval just before 3pm, in order to escort groom Jake Jeffery, his father and brother to his wedding day.
The men were all dressed in their best and prepared to take to the sky, for one last joy ride before tying Mr Jeffery would tie the knot.
The men, who were from Sydney, made their initial journey to the oval in a Range Rover, and awaited their chariot to escort them to the wedding venue: BoxGrove.
Mr Jeffery was equally nervous and excited for his upcoming nuptials, but felt more at ease knowing he was in the safe hands of an experienced helicopter pilot..
Owner and director of Orange Helicopters Dean Brus has spent over 15 years flying choppers, was charged with piloting the men safely to their destination.
But, not before a quick trip around one of Bathurst's biggest landmarks.
A lap of Mount Panorama is a rite of passage for any Bathurst travelers, but it's not everyday that guests get to do it in style, inside a state of the art chopper.
"We're picking up the groom and his party to take them on a lap around Mount Panorama and then taking them to the wedding venue to meet up with his bride-to-be," Mr Brus said.
"It's an amazing machine to ride in, the windows and the viewing is incredible, and it's a real show piece, it's very, very popular."
Though the landing was quite the spectacle for onlookers, it was just another day for Ms Brus, who said he has done dozens and dozens of weddings over the years.
One of which took place recently, and Mr Brus was thrilled to receive some positive feedback after the event.
"The groom got onto us the next day [the day after the wedding] to congratulate us on our professionalism, and the presentation, and the pilot who did that job," he said.
Mr Brus said that hearing positive feedback regarding his company definitely gives him a bit of a buzz, but what he loves most is being able to be a part of peoples special days.
"It's really great, it's the best day of their lives and if you can be a part of that, it's a really good feeling and a nice thing for the business," he said.
Mr Brus had the privilege of attending the wedding, taking pictures for the bride and groom, and said he would even treat them to a fly around town at the completion of the ceremony.
