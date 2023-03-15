Western Advocate
Allegri singers to perform Vivaldi's Gloria in Bathurst in May

Updated March 15 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Bathurst's Allegri Singers. Picture: SUPPLIED.

EVERYONE knows the joy of singing, none better than Bathurst's Allegri Singers, who have been singing for over 40 years, bringing to audiences that special emotional quality that music, and especially choral music, embodies.

