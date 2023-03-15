EVERYONE knows the joy of singing, none better than Bathurst's Allegri Singers, who have been singing for over 40 years, bringing to audiences that special emotional quality that music, and especially choral music, embodies.
And this year is shaping up to be an exciting year for the Allegri Singers.
President Liz Barrett said the group will be performing Vivaldi's Gloria, a joyful hymn of praise and worship, the wording originating from around the fourth century, incorporating parts of the Latin Mass.
Ms Barrett said Vivaldi's treatment is more like a series of high energy sprints than a marathon, with interludes of sublime solo and duet passages, and is an uplifting and exhilarating experience for performers and audiences alike.
"The performers will comprise the Bathurst Chamber Orchestra, choir and vocal soloists, in a collaboration between Allegri Singers and The Mitchell Conservatorium, under the baton of William Moxey," she said.
The program will be augmented with further orchestral and choral pieces.
The performance will get underway at 3pm on Sunday, May 7, at the Uniting Church, Bathurst. Tickets are available via mitchellconservatorium.edu.au or at the door.
Cost is $40 for adults and $35 for concessions. Students and children under the age of 18 years can attend free of charge.
Ms Barrett said the Allegri Singers is a community choir, which has consistently maintained a high standard of performance, having undertaken numerous major works in recent years.
Later in the year, the choir plans to present Mendelssohn's Elijah, in collaboration with the Orange Regional Conservatorium Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra.
"This is a huge and dramatic work, more a marathon than a sprint, and an experience the ensemble is eagerly anticipating," she said.
Anyone interested in joining the group is encouraged to reach out to Ms Barrett.
She said, as a community group, the choir does not audition new members, but a reasonable musical/vocal ability is required, and some ability to read music is helpful.
"A commitment to attend most rehearsals is essential," she said.
The choir meets for rehearsals each Tuesday evening during the school term, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Walshaw Hall, next to All Saints' Cathedral.
Anyone interested in joining the choir can contact Ms Barrett, on 0409 771 214.
