A SOCIAL enterprise cafe will play a part in the return of a unique festival to the Bathurst CBD.
The Festival of Bells - which was first held in 2021 and will have its second running at the end of next month - pays homage to the fact Bathurst has the only War Memorial Carillon in regional and rural Australia.
One of the festival's sponsors this year is Vivability, which provides services to people with disability in Bathurst and Lithgow.
Festival of Bells convenor Stuart Pearson said the festival had offered Vivability an "opportunity for one of its social enterprises, Café Viva, to participate as a concession food and drinks stall in Russell Street" on Saturday, April 29.
Cafe Viva, which opened on the grounds of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John in September last year, provides employment to the disability support service's clients who have an interest in working in hospitality.
Mr Pearson said cheese boxes prepared by Café Viva are now available through an online pre-order purchase through the Festival of Bells website or will be available at the Café Viva stall on the day.
The Festival of Bells will bring together nine diverse community groups to deliver a program of music performed by carillonists from around Australia, "supplemented by the very best local musical bands, choirs, orchestras and individuals", Mr Pearson said.
He said it will be an entirely free event, but attendance should be registered for the Last Post Ceremony on Friday, April 28, and for the performances on Saturday, April 29 at www.bathurstregion.com.au/festival-of-bells.
It was announced earlier this year that National Carillon senior carillonist Dr Thomas Laue has been commissioned by the Festival of Bells committee to compose a unique piece of music incorporating both the Carillon and the pealing bells of All Saints' Cathedral.
His new work will have its world premiere at the festival on Saturday, April 29.
