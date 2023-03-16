EACH year the Leukaemia Foundation asks Australians to "be brave and shave" and bravery was certainly on display at Stewart Streets Vets as two staff members took up the challenge.
Veterinarian Chun Wong and vet nurse Bec Hagney had their heads shaved by master barber Lazar Gavric on Wednesday, March 15, as their supportive colleagues watched on.
Dr Wong went first and had a big smile on his face for most of the shave.
He said he had considered shaving his head before and thought the World's Greatest Shave was a good opportunity.
"The Leukaemia Foundation is a good cause," he said.
"I think everyone, to some extent, knows other people that may have been affected by cancer, or Leukaemia specifically, so I think it's a great cause.
"Aside from that, I've always wanted to try anyway, so it's a good cause to give it a first shot."
After the shave, he said his new hairstyle "feels good".
He was also glad to do the shave alongside his colleague.
Ms Hagney, who also had her family watching on, said she was nervous as she awaited her turn with the clippers.
"The whole thing this morning has just been very, very nerve-racking, but the team here has been so good," she said on Wednesday.
"Everyone's spray painted their hair and got wigs, so it's been a really fun morning, which has made it a lot easier. It's been unreal."
She said it felt "weird" to be without her long hair, but she knows it was for not just one good cause, but two.
Her hair will be donated to Wigs4Kids, where it will be used to make a wig for a child who has lost their hair.
Stewart Street Vets was also raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation and had set a goal of $5000, which the team smashed.
"Our goal was $5000. At the moment we're at $7000, which has been amazing," Ms Hagney said.
"Stack Security donated a very large amount, so we'd really like to thank them.
"All the staff have donated and it's just been amazing, so we're hoping it will definitely help someone."
Stewart Street Vets also gave the clinic cat, Buttons, a little shave in the days leading up to their big event and he donned a temporary mohawk on the day.
