As the new coach of Waratahs FC's Western Premier League outfit, Justin Splithof is bullish on his goals.
There'll be no mucking about, no what ifs and no re-building phases - 'Tahs are there to win.
"There's only one target," he said.
"Playing and coaching for 'Tahs, I've been part of the club for a number of years, and we never play anything other than to win, so that's the target."
It's no surprise that Splithof is ambitious, with Waratahs winning the 2022 Western Premier League.
However, there has been changes.
Competition-winning player and coach Adam Scimone has made the decision to relocate to Sydney recently, Guy Burgess has also moved while Adam Brackenridge, Craig Sugden and Ryan Sinclair aren't likely to appear this season.
'Tahs have been active in chasing replacements though with the 2022 leading goal-scorer Agieg Aluk moving across after playing with Bathurst 75s last year. Ironically, Aluk led the tally with Sugden.
Splithof - who previously played WPL for 'Tahs and started his career with the club when he was 16 - said other additions will come from Waratahs' juniors and A grade squad, a side he coached last year.
"Alexander Duffy was in my squad last year and I was pleased to see him turn out for trials and he's stepped up his game this year," he said.
"I expect to see him do a few things this year."
Having taken over the role from Scimone two weeks ago, Splithof said the most exciting aspect of coaching comes from the players around him
"The squad is looking good, we've got a competitive squad," he said.
"We lost a few players from last year, a couple of senior heads but the players that have come in look ready to fill those gaps.
"We've got a couple of good players that have stepped up from the younger teams and they're starting to show a bit of promise now as well so it's exciting times."
The new coach will get a good look at his side this Sunday March 19 when Waratahs plays its opening Australia Cup match against St Patrick's Football Club, who hail from Kirrawee in the Sutherland Shire.
Splithof said his side are excited to finally get the chance to play competitive football.
"The boys are itching to get on the pitch and hopefully start to see a few things and put a good showing in," he said.
"St Pat's are a good team, I think they went undefeated in their division - they'll prove a stern test but hopefully we can be just as good a test."
Waratahs' Australia Cup match will be played at Waratahs Sports Ground at 1pm.
The club's first WPL match will be against Orange Spurs, 3pm at Wade Park on April 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.