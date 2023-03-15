LAST month she was the $126 outsider that fell over, but this month Forever Skyfall is the two-year-old filly that has given Michael Formosa a shot at gold.
A Bathurst Gold Tiara Final that is, one that carries Group 1 status and $150,000 in prize money.
A filly who was bred in Newcastle, Forever Skyfall was a juvenile that Formosa could see plenty of promise in as he prepared her for her maiden race.
She was unbeaten in her trials.
But on debut she endured a tricky run and finished almost 35 metres off the pace. Then when Formosa took her to Menangle for the Group 3 Pink Bonnet, there was more bad luck.
There was an incident before the race and in the feature itself, where Forever Skyfall was at triple-figure odds, she was a distant last.
However, Formosa knew the filly was better than what those two starts indicated.
"She's showed me a bit of promise since day one," the 51-year-old Ellalong trainer-driver said.
"She won her first three trials and then her first start she sort of got caught out in the open in really fast time which flattened her a little bit.
"I took her to Menangle and she fell over in the marshalling yards and had no luck.
"But she trialled well last week and I knew if she just had a bit of luck and could do what she does at the trials, I was pretty confident she could run a good race."
Given Formosa has won more than 1,200 races in his career, including driving Ultimate Art (2012) and Shadow Runner (2015) to victory in the Gold Crown Final, it was an educated opinion.
Forever Skyfall still started as a $14 chance in her 1,730 metres heat at Bathurst on Wednesday night and Formosa required her to do early work.
She zipped out of her barrier two draw, but was challenged on the outside by Sheza Rebel before eventually holding the lead.
It was a lead that was surrendered as the bell sounded, with Ignite The Fire taking over.
Now sitting on the leader's back, Forever Skyfall was around five metres off the pace as she ran past the 400m mark.
But into the home straight she peeled out, she found another gear and showed why Formosa had a good opinion of her.
She hit the lead with just over 100m to go and went on to win by 6.1m over Ignite The Fire ($7.50, Robbie Morris).
"I done a little bit of work to hold the outside horse out and I sort of thought 'I hope I haven't thrown too much at the start', but once she got a helmet, she travelled okay after that," Formosa said.
"My first two horses came last and second last, so I thought we could be going home tomorrow, but she's through now.
"I've been down here every year since Ultimate Art won, I like coming down here and staying down here."
While Forever Skyfall has now qualified for the Gold Tiara Final and gives Formosa a chance to add to the two Gold Crown trophies he's earned, she won't start as favourite.
Regardless of what the barrier draw brings, favouritism will almost certainly belong to the Rickie Alchin trained and driven Lux Aeterna.
She arrived in Bathurst as the fastest two-year-old filly in Australia this season and her victory in the second heat of the Gold Tiara was impressive.
Though she could not match her career best mile rate of 1:54.3 - on Wednesday night it was a 1:56.1 - the Captaintreacherous x The Arch Nemesis filly blew her rivals away as she won by 23.2m.
Her all the way effort featured a 27.8 seconds final sectional and took her career record to three from three.
The other highlight from the Gold Tiara qualifiers came in the fifth heat as nothing separated Cant Hear You and La Derniere at the post.
The duo - one from Michael Hawkes' stable, the other trained by Aaron Goadsby - were declared joint winners and both advance to the decider on March 25.
