Michael Foromsa qualifies for another Gold Crown Carnival final and Australia's fastest two-year-old filly fires too

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 16 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 8:15am
Forever Skyfall posted the first win of her career on Wednesday night. It means she has qualified for the Gold Tiara Final for her trainer-driver Michael Formosa. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

LAST month she was the $126 outsider that fell over, but this month Forever Skyfall is the two-year-old filly that has given Michael Formosa a shot at gold.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

