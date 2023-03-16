Western Advocate
AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 12:00pm
Bathurst Panthers and St Pat's juniors will get an extra round of league tag and tackle in season 2023.

MORE games, more players, more tries and more razzle-dazzle - that's what the 2023 Group 10 Junior Rugby League season promises to deliver.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

