MORE games, more players, more tries and more razzle-dazzle - that's what the 2023 Group 10 Junior Rugby League season promises to deliver.
An extra round has been added to the junior tackle and league tag draws for this season and with clubs now seeing numbers on the increase following the COVID-19 hurdles, there is eager anticipation.
The tackle competitions will commence on Saturday, April 29, with the league tag season openers to follow on Sunday, April 30.
There's also league tag and tackle cluster carnivals planned for July 8-9.
Certainly Group 10 JRL president Tony England can't wait to see what the year brings.
"In terms of this season, we're hoping it will be one of the best seasons in a number of years, we've tacked on an extra week so it will be a 14-week season this year for the players, so that's exciting," England said.
"The Group 10 board, we're big on more kids playing more footy more often and extending the season that little bit, that helps us do that.
"With numbers, I think most clubs found that the recovery period was slow after COVID, but I do think we are back on track at this point to try and recover the players."
One thing England hopes will attract more registrations in the younger age groups is the clarification over what format under 6 and under 7 competitions will adopt this season.
Clubs delegates voted unanimously to have under 6s use tags, while game day for under 7s will involve tackling.
"There was a little bit of concern around what is happening with our under 6s and 7s, but we've confirmed now the under 6s will play tag for the season but the 7s won't have any repetitive tag like they did last year, they will do the tackle ready program and play tackle from round one," England said.
"The idea is to teach them how to approach a running player, that's what they're doing with the under 6s and tag, but we believe one season of that is enough, by 7s they should understand it is a contact sport and move into it as such."
With a 14-round tackle and 13-round league tag season locked in, England is hoping it will continue to see the skill levels improve in players across all Group 10 clubs.
That should make for an exciting and close games and hopefully means all clubs have teams vying for finals football.
"The closeness of the competition, that was represented last year in the finals, and particularly the grand finals, there wasn't necessarily one club that had more teams represented than any others," England said.
"The beauty of the the grand finals was there was no real blow out scores, what that shows is the talent and the level of ability across all the clubs in our region is building up, and that's fantastic.
"A lot of that has to do with the coaching and development work the clubs do put in, it shows that the players are responding to that extra work which is being put in."
As well as exciting football being played at a club level, England has been pleased to see many of Group 10 JRL's most talented players making an impact on a representative level too.
Many under 16s have already worn the green and white of a Western Rams representative this year, while others have been invited to join junior development programs run by NRL clubs.
"There's nothing better than to see Group 10 represented with the Western Rams, we've got kids going off to Sydney with contracts and that's just fantastic from the Group's point of view," he said.
"As president of the Group, I think that's absolutely wonderful because it means we are starting to represent rugby league in the country and showing some of the other Groups what it is all about.
"Hopefully it's letting people see that you don't need to be playing in the big Sydney competitions to get in these squads. It's important for kids out in these country areas to see that they can make these squads without having to go to Sydney and that again is going to increase the ability and skill level across our competition."
Given Group 10 JRL's policy of rotating finals venues, this season both the tackle and league tag grand finals will be hosted by Bloomfield and Orange CYMS respectively at Wade Park.
Bathurst, Blayney, Mudgee, Cowra and Lithgow will also host prior to that.
England said it is not just sharing around the finals that the board will do either.
"What we're also trying to do is when we have our rep trials, we're trying to spread them out amongst the outer lying clubs as well because it's not fair on them to have to be travelling for hours every time there's something to be played," he said.
"So we're trying to spread it out so they can all benefit from what it is like to have a big day like that at their club."
While the season is set to kick-off the weekend of April 29-30, there are a number of pre-season carnivals.
They include a tackle carnival at Orange for under 10s to under 16s on April 2 and mini carnival at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Oval for under 6s to under 9s on April 23.
The draws for the season will be released in early April.
