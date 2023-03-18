2MCE's broadcast licence area in Bathurst and Orange is home to many community members who were born overseas or speak a language other than English.
Ahead of Harmony Week, we are proud to celebrate multiculturalism and the cultural diversity in our community.
2MCE broadcasts a number of locally produced culturally and linguistically diverse programs.
On Thursday at 6pm, you'll hear Philipiniana with Nenita Lopez-Weekes, presenting Filipino music, news, and discussion.
At 7pm, join Eduardo and Marcela Paez for one of 2MCE's longest running broadcasts, the Latin American Program, where you'll hear music and news in Spanish.
Following the Latin American Program, you will hear Robert Bartolovich present world music program All the Worlds at 8pm, alternating fortnightly with The Tiki Lounge from the Community Radio Network.
On Sunday at 7pm, Roger Hargraves presents The Celtic Connection, a celebration of Celtic music and culture.
If you are interested in broadcasting content that highlights your cultural heritage, please get in touch with the station on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange, or stream at 2mce.org.
THE 2MCE annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21 at 4pm both on Zoom and on campus at Charles Sturt University, Bathurst.
Members of 2MCE are eligible to nominate to be a community representative on the 2MCE Community Broadcasting Board and to vote in the election for two community representatives.
2MCE community representatives on the board are responsible for liaising with the community and the community volunteers at the station.
They ensure that the community's interests are represented at the station. They also participate in one of the station's sub-committees: Programming, Sponsorship and Fundraising, or Training.
The two representatives elected at the AGM will join Sharon Williams and Tim Williams (no relation), who were elected at the last AGM for a two-year term.
To find out more about getting involved with 2MCE community radio, please contact the station on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au
