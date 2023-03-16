IT began with awesomeness, it continued with a wombat and a mushroom and it ended with two Bathurst Mountain Bike Club juniors having medals around their necks.
Dominic Pappas and Rupert Fox shared the under 13s podium at the opening round of the NSW Gravity Enduro Series, which was staged in Orange's Glenwood State Forest last Sunday.
As the name of the series suggests, their downhill racing skills were put to the test, as was their fitness.
David Fox, Rupert's father and a rider himself, explained that the pair had to first pedal five kilometres uphill before taking on the trails which made up each timed downhill stage.
"It's a gravity enduro which means it's self powered, they have to power themselves to the top of the hill and drop in on the downhill stages," he said.
"Only the downhill stage is a timed section, but it's a staggered start across all age groups.
"Stage one was called Trails of Awesomeness, there were really nice, flowy trails on that one.
"After that they had to ride up to the top again and wait for their starting time to drop in one stage two which was Magic Mushroom into Eye of the Wombat, that is the local names for those two tracks.
"Being juniors in under 13s, they are the only stages they had to do, there are more for the riders who aren't juniors."
While Fox had previously tackled some of the trails he faced in the series opener, he, Pappas and their fellow competitors had a good idea of what to expect before Sunday's challenge.
They used practice sessions on Friday and Saturday to familiarise themselves with the course.
Come Sunday and nothing separated the pair on stage one as they clocked an identical time of 6:43.
But on stage two Pappas powered through in 7:37 to take the outright lead and earn the gold medal.
Fox took 8:52, but that was still good enough for him to pick up bronze.
"On stage one they were time for time, second for second. Then Rupert stopped to help someone on stage two and lost a bit of time, there were a few mistakes and things like that," David Fox explained.
"It was a really awesome effort for both of them to get medals, they're up and coming, they're riding great."
While Pappas has only been involved in mountain biking for a year, he brought with him prior BMX racing experience.
Fox has been racing for around 18 months and he's a regular at the club's Wednesday and monthly events as well.
The emerging talents weren't the only Bathurst MTB Club who tackled the NSW Gravity Enduro Series either.
Adam Roods placed eighth in the male veterans division, while David Fox and Chris Mcculloch competed in the masters category.
"It was a really good event, they had about 300 riders there and had international teams. The bike brand Giant was there with their team and they had the world champion e-biker, they had some guys from Canada as they were all preparing to go to Tasmania this weekend for the world championships," Fox said.
"It was a really good spectrum and skills and age groups."
