BATHURST golfer Jacob Lamb will be a 'big chance' at claiming glory this weekend, as the city hosts the leading golfers from across the state.
The Bathurst Golf Club is set to host the Peter O'Malley Junior Masters on Saturday and Sunday, the event being a leg of the Jack Newton Junior Golf Tour.
Alongside Lamb, Bathurst will be represented by at the tournament by by Cooper Starkey, Maiv Dorman and Rory Elphick.
Club general manager Constable said Lamb and Dorman are two golfers that could be a chance of enjoying success on the weekend.
"Jacob Lamb is a scratch marker, so he'd have to be a big chance, young Jake," he said.
"Maiv Dorman, who's an up and coming junior female, she should have a good showing too."
Even though there's been a drop-off in numbers, Constable said the Peter O'Malley Junior Masters is one of the largest Jack Newton events on the NSW calendar and has been for a number of year.
"It's more of the older, more established golfers this year. Normally it would be over 200, but on this occasion they've got about 175," he said.
Constable said the event is significant when it comes to junior development.
"Everyone golf club in Australia will do their best for junior golf," he said.
"It's important for the club and important to fostering juniors.
"Jack Newton is good because they mimic tournament play. All their tournaments are professionally run, so it's great. Kids go out on different golf courses and to some degree, in semi-pro tournaments."
Golfers will have to battle some hot conditions across the two days, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a high of 33 on Saturday, before a high of 36, as an autumn heatwave makes its way across NSW.
"There's protocols from Golf NSW when it comes to heat," Constable said.
"We are the host and Jack Newton run the tournament, so they'll be adhering to all the protocols and what not. They'll keep a good eye of things."
This weekend's Peter O'Malley Junior Masters with have divisions for both boys and girls, with players aged 12-17 to contest the event, with players required to have an official 18 hole Golf Australia handicap.
Played is expected to get underway from 7.15am on Saturday with the first two groups, wrapping up around 5pm on the Sunday afternoon.
