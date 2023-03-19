BATHURST paramedics are ready to ramp up their industrial action for professional recognition as the state election campaign enters the final straight.
Local ambulances have carried chalked messages on their windows since late last year - including criticism singling out NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole - to alert the public to paramedics' concerns.
Health Services Union (HSU) state delegates and Bathurst paramedics Phillip Livingstone and Claire Green said the union's campaign will enter a new phase during five full days of action this week.
They say that, along with the chalked messages and wearing vests with the words "Not valued" on them, HSU members will not be billing patients for any ambulance service and will be leaving a patient - if it is safe to do so and the hospital doesn't have a space in the emergency department for them - in the hospital waiting room after 30 minutes.
"We'll be using health and ambulance parameters to judge that it's safe to do so," Mr Livingstone said.
Ms Green said paramedics sometimes find themselves staying with patients for three or four hours when the patient "doesn't actually need any active intervention from us, therefore leaving no coverage in certain towns".
"So at least that way [using the 30-minute action], we can make sure that we're available for the next person that needs us when they need us - because people are dying waiting for ambulances due to the bed block issue," she said.
Mr Livingstone and Ms Green told the Advocate last year that the professional recognition campaign was based on frustration on inaction from the NSW Government.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They said a taskforce set up to look at professional recognition - which would widen the scope of what paramedics could do - made a number of recommendations last year, but they have not been acted upon.
Those recommendations, according to Mr Livingstone, would "improve pre-hospital care and reduce the impact on hospitals, allowing paramedics to potentially treat so many more emergencies, high and low acuity, in a pre-hospital environment".
Mr Livingstone and Ms Green said the union had not managed to secure a commitment from either side of politics since the campaign began, though there had been a "little support" from Labor and vocal support from the local Labor candidate, Cameron Shaw.
They said they did meet with Bathurst's Nationals MP Paul Toole earlier this month, but they did not manage to get any commitments from him.
"We'll try to have more of an impact and get either side of politics to come and speak to us, the HSU, a bit more," Mr Livingstone said of the union's planned five days of action this week.
"And then, post the election, it depends on the election results and who's in government as to how our campaign branches out from there."
As well as the other aspects to this week's action, Mr Livingstone said the union will be encouraging all HSU members, "because we're not recognised as professionals and recognised to train professionals", to have any trainees in the job be "third up" on an ambulance with two qualified members.
"So one qualified member and a trainee can work together and engage with the patient and the other qualified member will be the one that will be doing the driving - just to make a staff impact," he said.
Ms Green said there are paramedics who have "never worked with another qualified in their career".
"And I'm talking three years straight for some of them because so many people are leaving, it's just constantly being filled with trainees," she said.
In regards to paramedics' concerns, a NSW Health spokesperson told the Western Advocate in a statement last year that NSW Health "values the essential role our paramedics have in ensuring the health and wellbeing of our communities".
"The Paramedic Workforce Forum was established in July 2022 to review and consider the Health Service Union's submissions regarding the future paramedic workforce and how to utilise the paramedic profession to the benefit of NSW Health and the NSW community," the statement said.
"The forum, which meets regularly, includes representatives from NSW Ambulance, NSW Health, and the Health Services Union. The College of Paramedicine has a standing invite.
"The Forum is considering the options, benefits and impacts of how the professional paramedic may be utilised in the broader NSW health system, as well as the value of any future paramedic workforce model.
"NSW Health is consulting with stakeholders, including representatives of the broader health system, on proposals arising from the Forum.
"Should there be any proposed changes to the Paramedics and Control Centre Officers Award, NSW Health will consult with relevant unions such as the Health Services Union and the Australian Paramedics Association.
"As part of the $1.76 billion boost in the NSW Government's 2022-23 Budget, NSW Ambulance received funding for 2,128 staff, including 1,858 paramedics, 210 ambulance support staff, 52 nurses and eight doctors."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.