IT'S A little patch of heaven way out 'West' for Ferdinand the duck, who was adopted from the Bathurst Small Animal Pound, and has now been renamed Daisy.
On Wednesday, March 8, the West family adopted the female feathered friend, after Rebecca West, the matriarch of the family, realised that she couldn't bear the thought of leaving the duck any longer.
Since being adopted, Daisy has settled into life at the Wests' place, and is now an important member of the family farm.
And, she has also made some unlikely friends.
"We have 22 chooks, one duck and two geese and we've got about six dogs," Mrs West said.
All of these animals cohabitate peacefully on the property, and live together in harmony.
It's something that Mrs West feels is like out of a fairytale.
"It's very dreamy, we sit out here on the verandah and just watch the chooks walk past, and the ducks and the geese, and everything just fits in," she said.
"The dogs get amongst the chickens and the geese and ducks and don't attack them. They just all seem to get along, and it's very cute."
One of these friendships is with Jett, the three-year-old Dane Arab, who stands around one-metre tall, and weighs a whopping 40 kilograms.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Not only has Daisy added a lot of happiness to the lives of the other animals on the farm, she has also added a lot of happiness to the West family.
"She is certainly one of the family now," Mrs West said.
As part of the family, Daisy has free rein to roam around wherever she pleases.
She can splash around in the family pond, and is fed only the very best food a duck could need.
"She is a very lucky duck, and we are so lucky to have her."
During the short amount of time that Daisy the duck has been living with the West family, they have noticed that she has a unique personality, a quirky bum quiver and even a quaint quack.
"She doesn't quack normally. She's got a very quiet quack, and she does the cutest little bum shake," Mrs West said.
"She has such a beautiful little personality, she just hangs out with everyone, she's happy-go-lucky, she's funny, she just fits, and life wouldn't be the same without her."
Though Mrs West said that she thinks Daisy is a very lucky duck, she is looking to finding a friend for Daisy, as there's always room in the nest on their little patch of heaven way out west.
Mrs West also said that she would encourage anybody looking for a pet to consider to adopt, not shop.
"There are so many animals that are out there that don't know what it's like to be loved ... and they all deserve love," she said.
A list of animals up for adoption can be found on the Bathurst Regional Council Facebook page, and can be visited by appointment.
To make an appointment to adopt an animal, phone 6333 6190.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.