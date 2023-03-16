THINK a comedy festival with sticks and a ball, think odd dress ups and nicknames, think about a sporting event that welcomes people with slick skills and learners alike.
If you can do that, then you'll have an idea what it is like to play masters hockey for Bathurst.
Bathurst has a long and impressive history of women's masters hockey and this year the hunt is on to have more people aged 34 and over discover what their predecessors already know.
It's that masters hockey is a brilliant mix of sporting rivalry and camaraderie.
"You get to play with women of your own age and yes, there are different standards, but there is something nice when you're chasing a player down field, you're 67 and you're chasing a 67-year-old, not a 30-year-old or a 15-year-old like in local hockey," Bathurst player Wendy Hastings, who's been involved with masters for three decades, said.
"There is something quite fun about that, I might not be able to catch a 15-year-old, but I can catch someone my age. It really adds that fun element.
"You have girls and you say to them 'Why aren't you putting your name down for masters' and they tell you 'I'm not good enough'.
"People might think that because it's representative hockey, but it's masters, everybody gets to go, everybody is good enough."
As Hasting indicates, masters is open for all once they turn 34. There are age groupings and different divisions within those.
For the more serious players there are higher levels of representation on offer too as Bathurst masters co-ordinator Sheree Richards explains.
"There is a pathway through from masters to state and Australian teams and there's people I know through masters, one of them is a goalkeeper, she ended up playing for Korea, they picked her up from Australia," she said.
"So it also gives that opportunity to play rep at a higher level at a time that you can probably actually afford to do it."
While the local Bathurst hockey season is set to commence next month, a number of masters have already represented the city this year.
Three teams competed at indoor state titles with the division three and four outfits claiming bronze.
Then, two weeks later, a side of mixed aged players headed to Canberra's annual Freda Bennett Carnival.
Richards said that carnival is one which highlights just how popular this form of representative hockey is.
"It's gotten bigger the last couple of years because I think everyone was desperate to play after COVID. Last year they actually closed the nominations five days early because they had 30 teams, which is more than they'd ever seen in their lives," she laughed.
"There are some Canberra teams playing and there's an awful lot of New South Wales teams who play as well.
"We played in div two this year and we ended up placing fifth after the play-offs. It's just a really nice carnival, it's a good, casual event."
In early April the fourth edition of the regional league, involving masters from Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo and Parkes is set to commence using a round-robin format.
But the highlight will be the half state championships, which are played in the last weekend of July each year. That's where the dress-ups and nicknames really come into play.
There's teams from the South Coast region known as 'Twisties' as they wear red and yellow.
Bathurst's Ruth Clements said the side she played in last year called themselves John West as play on the brand know for rejecting all but the finest quality. They still made the finals.
"Last year four of the five Bathurst sides made finals at state, this year we're at Parkes and we want to do even better," Richards said.
"It would be fantastic if we could have all our teams in the finals."
"So everybody put your name down because it's such a good time," Hastings added.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.