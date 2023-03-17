Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

A fresh look at the history of the Bathurst Baptist Church

March 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Benson, Keith Painter and Elaine Fox with the book that will be launched this Saturday.

A BOOK 35 years in the making, which looks at the history of the Bathurst Baptist Church, will be launched on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.