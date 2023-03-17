A BOOK 35 years in the making, which looks at the history of the Bathurst Baptist Church, will be launched on Saturday.
The book, compiled by Keith Painter, with assistance from Geoff Benson and Elaine Fox, is part of the 160th anniversary celebrations for the church.
Mr Painter said the book has quite a long history to it.
"When the church celebrated its jubilee back in 1913 they did a little booklet. Fifty years later for the centenary they did a slightly bigger booklet and then when the church moved out here (on the Eglinton Road) Geoff took lots of pics and he brought the history up to date to 1988," he said.
"But that was never published."
And then for the 150 anniversary, Ms Fox gathered lots of material to update the church's files.
"She copied hundreds and hundreds of pages of information and documents, but then illness prevented her from putting it together," Mr Painter said.
"About 18 months ago, Sueann Brown started talking about the 160th anniversary coming up, so I volunteered to pull it all together."
Ms Fox said compiling the information was a huge job.
"It took me three or four years travelling to Sydney for the archives and also researching every document and book," she said.
Mr Benson said he was pleased to see all the information collected over the years now coming to light.
The book, which has a print run of 100 copies, has already been well received, with at least 60 pre-ordered.
Mr Painter said the book will be launched as part of the 160th celebrations being held on Saturday.
"We've got a service on Saturday afternoon with lots of people coming plus a few former pastors," he said.
