THREE matches into the season, things weren't looking good for Centennials Bulls' second grade team.
Bulls were winless and rooted to the bottom of the ladder and it seemed like it would be a long summer ahead for the club.
But since that last loss back in November, Centennials have been a team possessed, charging home towards the finals, winning seven consecutive matches to finish second.
And now they have a semi-final date with regular season minor premiers City Colts this weekend.
Centennials skipper Shannon Dawes said he's feeling confident heading into the match at George Park 1.
"We had a close game with them at Loco about six weeks ago," he said.
"We won by seven runs, so they're beatable.
"We've proven that this year and we believe we've got the team to do it."
Early in the season, Centennials' first grade squad withdrew from the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket 2022-23 season due to a lack of numbers.
It's meant a number of up-and-coming Bulls have been able to shine including Andy Chie, Calvin Windus, Leigh Bourke and Aaron Thorn.
Chie has scored the most runs in the Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade competition this season with 294, with a high score of 74 against Bathurst Bushrangers back in November.
Thorn has taken 25 wickets throughout the 2022-23 season, including three five-wicket hauls.
Dawes said consistency has been key for his team.
"We've stuck with the same squad of about 14 players since the fourth round and grown," he said.
"Realistically, our seven wins in a row have just came down to the team bonding and getting the results on the field.
"There hasn't been anything out of the ordinary. We've got a couple of handy bowlers starting us off well and our batting line-up is really deep."
Bulls and Colts will lock horns in a second day game this weekend, with play to get underway from 1.30pm on the Saturday and from 12.30pm on Sunday.
The two teams have played twice this season, with Centennials losing the first encounter in round one by four wickets.
The second time the two teams played was back in January, with Centennials claiming a first innings win at Loco Oval.
The winner will progress to the grand final, while the loser will have to face the victor in the Bathurst City-Rugby Union clash at Morse Park 2.
