GONE are the days of strict watering periods for households and businesses, with water restrictions eased to advice level.
Bathurst Regional Council resolved to scale back the city's water restrictions at its March 15 ordinary meeting, almost 12 months to the day that Level 2A restrictions were introduced.
Chifley Dam has remained at full capacity for two and a half years and, with summer over and the water harvesting project under construction, council staff said it was an appropriate time to review restrictions.
"The Australian Bureau of Meteorology have indicated a 30 to 35 per cent chance for the Chifley Dam catchment to receive above median rainfall from the period of April 2023 to June 2023," director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss said.
"Noting this advice and that the winter period is approaching, it is likely that Chifley Dam will remain sufficiently full approaching next summer."
Level 1 (Water Smart) actions will be in effect from March 16, 2023.
The intention of this level is to encourage actions that promote water conservation.
Residents are now permitted to water their gardens at any time of day, however, council recommends that gardens are watered before 10am or after 4pm.
In addition, washing of hard surfaces with pressure washers or hoses fitted with trigger nozzles is permitted at any time.
Again, council recommends people do this before 10am or after 4pm.
Councillor Kirralee Burke said the Water Smart actions are more like "basic common sense around water usage", something people had to learn during the recent drought.
"Things can get bad really quickly and hopefully we've done a little bit in curbing the way we treat our water in our small town," she said.
While council has relaxed its water restrictions, Cr Marg Hogan said council will be keeping a close eye on the situation.
"I want to stress that we are acutely aware of how quickly things can change and we will not be taking our eye off the ball when it comes to water," she said.
Council will review water restrictions prior to the start of the 2023-24 summer.
In the meantime, council staff are reviewing the Drought Management Plan.
The review will include, as a minimum, seasonal water restriction trigger points based upon the storage level of Chifley Dam rather than the current end of summer trigger points, and additional water conservation measures potentially to be applied during the summer months regardless of dam storage levels.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
