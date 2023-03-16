Western Advocate
Water Smart actions introduced for Bathurst after years of restrictions

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 17 2023 - 12:31pm, first published March 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Water restrictions have eased, giving residents more freedom over water use.

GONE are the days of strict watering periods for households and businesses, with water restrictions eased to advice level.

