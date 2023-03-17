LABOR'S candidate for the seat of Bathurst has described as "absolutely massive" a multi-million dollar roads announcement for the electorate.
Watched by some of the local party faithful, Ms Aitchison announced that NSW Labor, if it wins office, will provide more than $15 million for emergency road repairs across the Bathurst electorate after what she said was more than a decade of neglect by the Nationals.
Of that money, $3.36 million will go to Bathurst Regional Council, $1.81 million to Blayney Shire Council, $2.28 million to Lithgow Council, $5.61 million to Mid-Western Regional Council and $2.4 million to Oberon Council.
"That is really going to make a big difference to this community," she said.
It comes amid an election campaign in which Labor and the Nationals have traded barbs over which party has the better plan to repair the damage wrought to roads by the devastating flooding in country NSW at the end of last year.
Ms Aitchison's visit to Bathurst also comes as the Nationals and Labor trade barbs about Labor's announcement that it will, if it wins office, redirect $1.1 billion for a proposed multi-billion dollar Great Western Highway tunnel.
Labor says the money - which would cover only a small part of the total, so-far unspecified cost of the tunnel - will be spent instead on roads across western Sydney and regional NSW, though the party says that doesn't mean the tunnel project has been cancelled.
"What we've seen under 12 years of the Liberals and Nationals is a lack of investment in our local roads, the roads that people use every single day to get to and from work, and their signature promise from 2019 was to lift the burden off councils by reclassifying and transferring up to 15,000 kilometres of roads," Ms Aitchison said while she was in Bathurst.
"Now, as we stand here today, we know that, under that program, they have not transferred any roads to the state from that. The transfer number is exactly zero.
"We are counting that as a broken promise.
"The minister [Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway] has that report sitting on his desk. It's been there for four months.
"He promised to release it before Christmas last year, which he failed to do.
"We're now being told by the current Member for Bathurst, the Deputy Premier, that this was always going to be an eight-year commitment.
"What we're seeing is that councils that were waiting on a promise for four years to have the burden of road repairs taken off them will be actually having to wait and potentially still won't be successful because those reclassifications and transfers won't be there."
Labor says what it is calling its $15.4 million emergency road repairs package is in addition to - and will more than double - the funding included in the Coalition Government's pothole funding announcement from earlier this year.
Mr Shaw said the roads announcement made by Ms Aitchison was "absolutely massive not only for NSW, but for Bathurst specifically".
"This is absolutely major and this shows that Labor does care about the regions and Labor does want to fix potholes in our areas," he said.
"Our roads are a major issue that need fixing and these are things that we are addressing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.