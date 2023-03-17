Western Advocate
Nsw Election

Shadow minister for regional roads and transport Jenny Aitchison announces $15.4 million emergency road repairs package for Bathurst electorate

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Shadow minister for regional roads and transport Jenny Aitchison with Labor's candidate for the seat of Bathurst, Cameron Shaw.

LABOR'S candidate for the seat of Bathurst has described as "absolutely massive" a multi-million dollar roads announcement for the electorate.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

