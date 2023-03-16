How to turn your love of home design into a career

hat if you could turn your passion for home design into a career? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Designing your own home can be a fun and rewarding experience. But what if you could turn your passion for home design into a career? With some planning and hard work, making a living as a professional home designer is possible. Here are some tips to get you started.

Take classes in interior design or architecture so that you have the basics down

If you're interested in embarking on a journey as an interior designer or architect, the best place to start is with some classes. Taking interior design and property development courses online can give you the necessary skills and knowledge to create beautiful spaces. Not only will these classes help you learn the basics of designing and building, but they can also open doors to a world of possibilities.

From inspiring layouts to creative designs, taking a few courses can give you the knowledge and expertise to imagine new ways that living spaces can be transformed into works of art. It will arm you with invaluable skills and expertise and may even be the launching pad for your own path as an interior designer or architect.

Use your own home as a practice space to try out different design concepts

Creating a space in your home that is uniquely yours can be incredibly rewarding. Experimenting with different design concepts allows you to explore different possibilities and find what works best for you while developing your skills. Most interior designers start by experimenting with their own spaces, whether at home, in their workplace, or in business.

Using your own home as a practice space, you can customise the look and feel of any room just for you without the pressure of outside influence. This gives you unique control to express your style in the way you envision it while learning simultaneously.

Get involved with local home improvement or real estate groups to network with others in the industry

One great way to succeed in the home improvement and real estate industries is to get involved with local groups that focus on these topics. Such groups offer an excellent opportunity to connect with like-minded industry professionals, exchange ideas, benefit from their knowledge and experience, and even find new opportunities.

Joining local groups can also be an excellent way to build professional relationships with people who understand your challenges and have the same success goals. Furthermore, it can be an excellent platform for staying updated on trends in the industry, offering invaluable guidance along the way.

Consider starting your blog or YouTube channel

If you're looking for a more personal way to showcase your work, starting a blog or YouTube channel may be the right choice. Through blogging and creating content on YouTube, you're given a unique avenue to express yourself and your style better and connect with others with similar interests.

It can be rewarding to watch your following grow over time and enjoyable to explore the possibilities of monetising your channel. This is a fantastic way to start building a community and organically growing your client base.

Look for internships or entry-level positions at design firms to get started in the field

For those passionate about design, internships and entry-level positions at a design firm can be a fantastic way to get started. Not only do these opportunities enable you to gain firsthand experience in the industry, but they also give you a chance to make lasting connections that could help move your career forward in the future.

Sure, internships or entry-level positions may not always provide a high salary, but the experiences and connections you gain are invaluable.

Final thoughts