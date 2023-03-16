Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's to face Nyngan in battle for Western under 21s top spot

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:34pm, first published March 16 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack O'Neill, pictured at the Bathurst Panthers Knockout, played at hooker for St Pat's in its most recent match against Orange Orangutans. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

ST PAT'S has been undefeated in Western under 21s so far, but the blue and whites still have one hill to climb before the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.