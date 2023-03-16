A man has been taken into police custody following an operation on Thursday which shut down a section of Piper Street.
Police, including general duties and specialised officers, along with paramedics, were called to the scene at 10.30am on Thursday and police closed off Piper Street at the Bentinck Street intersection just after midday.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, from Chifley Police District, said the street had been partially blocked off to assist in the arrest of a man in relation to alleged outstanding warrants.
The operation came to an end at around 2pm on Thursday.
Police media initially said a 16-year-old male had been taken into custody for allegedly breaching his bail and for an outstanding warrant for allegedly being carried in a conveyance, but police have confirmed his age is 37.
