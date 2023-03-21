WITH the Tambaroora bushfire contained and under control, WIRES volunteers have had their first opportunity to explore the fireground in search of injured or displaced animals.
Emergency responder Kyana McPherson said she arrived in the area on Wednesday, March 15 and was met with a difficult scene.
"We've seen all sorts of things out there, some quite confronting," she said.
"When a fire is so widespread, a lot of animals don't make it and it's hard to say how many. We did come across quite a few deceased animals."
As of Thursday afternoon, no animals had been rescued and placed into care with WIRES volunteers, but there had been some assistance provided to a couple of animals on the ground.
Ms McPherson said this included a turtle.
"We did see a turtle that was a little be lost that we were able to relocate to some water nearby," she said.
Other animals that were spotted fleeing the area that weren't able to be caught and assisted by volunteers.
Ms McPherson said some pouch checks have also been conducted on deceased animals to see if any babies had survived, but so far none have been found.
WIRES volunteers will remain in the area over the coming days as the search of the fireground continues.
People in the vicinity of the Tambaroora fire are asked to keep an eye out for an animals that may be injured or displaced, and contact WIRES if they come across any.
As it could take weeks for the animals to emerge, people should be on the lookout through to the end of the month and into early April.
"Animals can flee, hide and then emerge, and as well, because a lot of habitat and food for certain animals may have been wiped out, I think it's something we need to be diligent with over the next few weeks," Ms McPherson said.
If you have found a sick, injured or orphaned native animal in NSW, phone WIRES Wildlife Rescue Line 13 000 WIRES.
Reports can also be filed on the WIRES website.
