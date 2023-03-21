Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

WIRES volunteers search for wildlife around Tambaroora fireground

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH the Tambaroora bushfire contained and under control, WIRES volunteers have had their first opportunity to explore the fireground in search of injured or displaced animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.